Documents told her mother to give her baby Calpole for a “tummy bug” before she died of meningitis

The baby girl died of meningitis shortly after the doctor dismissed her condition as a tummy bug and told her mother to give her a carpole.

Little Lily Teal suffered from high fever, vomiting and diarrhea attacks.

1 Lily Thiel died of meningitis just hours after her doctor dismissed her condition as a tummy bug. Credit: SWNS

On November 22, 2017, a 10-month-old patient underwent surgery by a Doncaster doctor, and the GP advised his mother, Leba Kawatson, to treat Lily with Calpole.

Carpole is a paracetamol and ibuprofen-based drug specifically designed for children, and GP said Lily had a case of gastroenteritis, a common gastric worm.

However, at today’s inquest, I heard that the GP did not check for a rash under Lily’s diaper. This is one of the most common symptoms of meningitis.

Hours after participating in GP surgery, Lily was rushed to the hospital after her lips turned blue and became unresponsive.

Lily died at the Doncaster Royal Clinic that night, and postmortem examination revealed that she had meningococcal meningitis rather than a stomach worm.

Her death was recorded as sepsis caused by meningitis.

Since then, Ms. Watson has called for a lower age at which meningitis vaccines are given to prevent similar deaths.

What are the different meningitis vaccines? There are several vaccines given to different strains of the disease. B meningitis vaccine: Administered to 8-week-old infants, followed by a second dose at 16 weeks and booster immunization at 1 year. This vaccine protects against Neisseria meningitidis Group B bacteria. 6-in-1 vaccine: If the baby is 8, 12 or 16 weeks old, it will be given on three separate occasions. This provides a preventative effect against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, polio and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). Hib is a type of bacterium that can cause meningitis. Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine: Infants born after January 1, 2020 will be given a separate injection of the pneumococcal vaccine twice every 12 weeks and boosted at 1 year of age. Babies born before this date will continue to receive three doses of 8 and 16 weeks and a year of booster immunity. Provides protection against Streptococcus pneumoniae, including meningitis. Hib / Men C vaccine: It is provided when the baby is one year old and vaccinations are also provided to first-time college students. It protects against a type of bacteria called Meningococcus Group C bacteria that can cause meningitis. MMR vaccine: Given to a 1 year old baby. After that, at the age of 3 years and 4 months, the second dose will be taken. It protects against measles, mumps and rubella. Meningitis can occur as a complication of these infections. Meningitis ACWY vaccine: Awarded to young teens, sixth ex-students, and “new students” who attend college for the first time. Protects against four types of bacteria that can cause meningitis (meningococcal groups A, C, W, Y). Source: NHS England

Her death hearing at the Doncaster Civic Council heard today that Lily was suffering from tonsillitis a month before her death, but was generally healthy.

The day before her death on November 21, Ms. Watson said her daughter was “completely well all day” but woke up screaming.

She also registered a temperature of 39.4 ° C. The normal temperature for a baby is about 36.4 ° C, and anything above 38 ° C is considered hot.

“Early in the morning, she first noticed something was wrong and she screamed and woke me up,” Ms. Watson said today.

She said this was unusual for Lily and her little girl was “hot boiling”.

Watson added: “She vomited in the spare bedroom after I got out of bed.

“I rang 111 and explained what happened and how high her temperature was. They advised her to see her family doctor within 12 hours.

“Lily was trembling, her body was vibrating. I had never seen her like that before.

“She was hot but freezing, like when you were cold and shivering, but she was bright red. I saw her shivering. Her lips were shivering.

“I was trying to wake her up, but she fell asleep.”

I was told she had gastroenteritis and was told to give Calpole instead of ibuprofen Leba Kawatson

Ms. Watson said Lily had no lumps, bumps or rashes and advised that 111 services be booked with her family doctor the next day.

But she couldn’t get the promise and had to go to Doncaster’s Day Center, where she could see Lily with a doctor, she told the coroner.

It was there that Lily was diagnosed with gastroenteritis, and doctors advised Ms. Watson to continue giving Lily Calpole.

Watson said, “She was very, very clinging. She was attached to me. As soon as she woke up, she was screaming. I always had to take her. .bit.

“I was told by the GP that I didn’t have a reservation, so I need to call at the health center on the same day.

“I hung up and got into the car and got there almost immediately.

“Lily started vomiting while we were in the waiting room. She was hot, but she was away.”

When Watson consulted a doctor, he explained Lily’s illness and said he was worried that he was “not himself.”

She told the inquest: “He took his temperature and heard the sound of his chest. He said he had tonsillitis and asked him to check his throat. I wasn’t too long.

“I thought the tonsillitis had recurred. I explained that her dad was poor and I and her sister were poor.

“I was told she had gastroenteritis and was told to give Carpole instead of ibuprofen.”

Ms. Watson told coroner Louise Slater that she couldn’t give any further advice on what would change for Lily.

What is Meningitis? Meningitis can affect anyone, but it is most common in babies, toddlers, teens, and young adults. It is the inflammation of the membrane that surrounds and protects the brain and spinal cord. Meningococcus and viral meningitis. If not treated immediately Meningitis It can cause life-threatening sepsis (blood poisoning) and can cause permanent damage to the brain and nerves. Symptoms of meningitis develop suddenly and include the following: High fever above 37.5 degrees-average human body temperature

Being ill

headache

A stain-like rash that does not fade when the glass is rolled

Especially neck stiffness

Sensitivity to bright light

Drowsiness, irritable bowel or lack of energy

Cold hands and feet

Seizures

Later that day, Lily fell asleep on the couch and her lips turned blue, Ms. Watson said.

Then Ms. Watson noticed a rash on Lily’s body under her diaper when she went to change her.

“It was right under the diaper. I saw it growing,” she added.

At the inquest, I heard that Dr. Ben Sourdough, a general practitioner who evaluated Lily, did not record a respiratory rate test in his medical notes.

He told the coroner that he was likely to have gastroenteritis because Lily’s temperature and heart rate were in the “normal zone.”

He states: “In my personal opinion, she had gastroenteritis. My advice is to drink hydration, monitor the number of wet diapers produced by Lily, and monitor hydration levels. did.”

Family representative Sufiyan Rana asked Dr. Sourdough if he had checked for a rash under Lily’s diaper.

It’s not over yet More Covid cases worldwide in the last two weeks than the first six months of the pandemic Fear of mutation Indian variants are spreading rapidly in parts of the United Kingdom, causing “1 in 20 Covid cases” Warning sign Dad died after snoring turned out to be a symptomatology of a brain tumor Mom’s horror After missing the curb, I felt pop as “EXPLODED” on the foot where pus and blood ooze out Breakthrough Hope to “cure” cancer as new treatments train the immune system to destroy the disease Diet jokes Diet drinks are “bad for a regular version that increases the risk of dying young”

He said there was no reason to check for a rash because there were no obvious symptoms of sepsis.

After Lily’s death, Watson launched a fundraising page in honor of Lily.

Can be clicked Here Donate to their charm.

The hearing is expected to last for three days.