Sunny spring days increase the risk of melanoma and other skin cancers





As with many cancers, early detection of skin cancer is important.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world. At the start of May’s Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, we invited local experts to share resources and answer questions. Dr. Paul Wright is from the Spectrum Hellscancer Center. He talked about different forms of skin cancer, points to note, risk factors, and treatments. What is the conclusion? Check your skin out of the sun. As with many cancers, early detection of skin cancer is important. For more information on skin cancer, please visit: www.spectrumhealth.org, American Cancer Society is also a great resource www.cancer.org American Dermatological Association www.aad.org.. What to and shouldn’t do to prevent skin cancer (spectrumhealtlh.org) Check your skin regularly for changes in new or old moles that look strange. If you find one, contact your healthcare provider. Have your healthcare provider do a thorough check of your skin at least once a year. Do a self-examination of your skin at least once a month. Look at all the moles on your body or the new moles that have developed. Use a sunscreen with a sunscreen factor (SPF) of 30 or higher that provides the best protection. Do not stay in the sun for long periods of time, especially if you are vulnerable to burns. If your mole changes or looks different, do not delay calling your healthcare provider. Self-diagnosis tips from the American Academy of Dermatology [American Academy of Dermatology Association] Did you know that you can do a self-diagnosis at home? There are several things that can help you find ABCDE’s melanoma. A For asymmetry when half of the spot is different from the other half. B For boundaries when the spot has irregular, scalloped, or undefined boundaries. C For colors where the spot has a tan, brown, or black tint, or a different color for each area, such as a white, red, or blue area. D Is for diameter, most melanomas are larger than 6 millimeters or about the same size as a pencil eraser at diagnosis, but can be smaller. E It is intended to evolve when a spot looks different from other spots or changes in size, shape, or color. [Link] The American Academy of Dermatology has more helpful tips for self-examination at home. Visit their website for more information. [Link] Follow-up: If you find new or changing spots on your skin, or if you experience itching or bleeding, visit the American Academy of Dermatology and contact a board-certified dermatologist in your area. ► ►It’s easier to keep stories like this up to date. Download the 13ON YOUR SIDE app now.. Contact Jeff Olsen for more information on advertising on 13 ON YOUR SIDE. [email protected]..

