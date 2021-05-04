Tuesday update: StateTech ends mask requirements

Missouri State Institute of Technology in Lynn announced on Tuesday that it will complete all campus mask requirements.

The university said in a news release that it is a “mask option campus” that will come into effect this week. Statetech announced the day after the University of Missouri announced that it would no longer need an outdoor mask, but it still needs it indoors.

Statetech said a small number of students on campus and low-level active cases during the summer contributed to the decision.

“This decision is based on a successful fall and spring semester, with a record number of registrations that the university did not have to move to an online learning environment,” the school said in a news release.

The school also restricted group activities at the beginning of the week and stopped demanding social distance, According to the website.. State Tech stopped reporting active cases on its website this week, but as of April 30, there was only one.

According to the release, the school held an outdoor graduation last weekend with a record 747 students.

Springfield removes outdoor masking requirements

Missouri’s third-largest city has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, at least for outdoor activities.

The Springfield City Council passed a bill on Monday removing the requirement for people to wear masks outdoors. Masking is necessary in situations where a large number of people gather.

The city news release quoted new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s follow-up, only 1,043 of the 28,800 confirmed viruses were associated with outdoor exposure, most of them attending large-scale rallies such as athletic meet. It was.

Columbia University and Boone County leaders said Monday that they would allow the current coronavirus health order to expire. No exchange on May 12 as long as the positive trends apply. The University of Missouri also withdrew the requirement for outdoor masks on Monday, but said a face cover was still needed inside.

Missouri COVID-19 deaths exceed 8,800

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 69 coronavirus-related deaths to the dashboard on Tuesday morning.

DHSS Dashboard May 4th.

Sixty-six cases were found during the weekly analysis of the department’s death certificate, three of which were new. A total of 83,883 Mizurians have died of the coronavirus.

Health officials also reported an additional 312 cases of the virus confirmed by PCR, bringing the total number of cases confirmed during the pandemic to 503,615.

DHSS also added 198 possible cases of COVID-19 found on antigen testing. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 83,883 possible cases have been discovered this way.

According to the state dashboard, Missouri has the 10th lowest number of new cases per 100,000 in the past week.

Satay positive rates (1 week PCR test positive rates) have increased by almost half the percentage points over the past week. Interest rates on Tuesday were 5.1%.

Missouri’s vaccination program continues to slow, even if millions of residents have not yet been vaccinated. The average daily vaccination for 7 days on Monday dropped to about 23,500, almost half of the daily vaccination on April 11. Nearly 38% of the states receive at least one coronavirus vaccine. According to the dashboard..

The vaccination rate is the highest among the elderly, with at least 75.8% of people aged 75-84 starting vaccination. Currently, nearly 1.8 million Mizurians are fully vaccinated.