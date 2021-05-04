MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy shows promising results in phase 3 trials





New research shows that MDMA A compound with psychedelic properties, also known as ecstasy or molly, has helped people suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorders when combined with speech therapy. New York Times Report. This study was led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco. Nature medicine This month — boasts a very small sample size of only 90 (participants include military combat veterans, first responders, sexual assaults, mass shootings, domestic violence, and childhood trauma victims. Was included). However, it was found that those who took MDMA during treatment had significantly reduced symptoms compared to those who took placebo. Two months after treatment, 67% of the MDMA group was disqualified from PTSD diagnosis, but only 32% of the placebo group were eligible. Jennifer Mitchell, a neuroscientist and lead author of the study at the University of California, San Francisco, said: Research sponsored by Interdisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) is the first phase 3 trial conducted using psychedelic-assisted therapy and may further support efforts to explore the therapeutic effects of other psychedelics such as psychedelics, LSD, and mescaline. there is. However, additional research on MDMA is required before it can be approved for therapeutic use by the Food and Drug Administration. A second phase 3 trial with 100 participants is currently underway and may be approved by 2023. The study does not state that taking MDMA alone has any particular therapeutic benefit. But Mitchell said the combination of MDMA and treatments will allow the brain to better handle painful memory and heal itself. Traditional medicines, on the other hand, tend to target and weaken the symptoms of PTSD. The medical potential of MDMA first emerged in the late 70’s and early 80’s, but its work was shortened when the Drug Enforcement Administration criminalized it in 1985. Underground work It continued quietly for the next few decades, but only recently has it been possible to resume proper research. While this new study highlights the therapeutic potential of MDMA, researchers are still trying to unravel the exact science behind it. As is widely known, MDMA enhances serotonin, oxytocin, and dopamine to create feelings of euphoria, empathy, trust, and compassion. In the context of treatment, it also seems possible to resume what neuroscientists call the “critical period”, the childhood moment when the brain can create and store new memories. For example, one subject of UCSF research was Scott Ostrom, who has suffered from PTSD since returning from his second deployment in Iraq in 2007. Falling and at the center was the moment he “became the person needed to serve the battle.” Ostrome said he was able to engage in PTSD’s alter ego and eventually give him permission to return to his real self. “The reason I like to call this drug is that it stimulates the self-healing ability of my own consciousness,” Ostrom said. “You understand why it’s okay to experience unconditional love for yourself.”

