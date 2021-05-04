How the pandemic changed breast cancer treatment

By Cara Murez

Health Day Reporter

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 (HealthDay News)-as COVID-19 Pandemic Deployment, breast cancer Experts have realized that there may be a shortage of operating room and hospital space. That meant rethinking standard care to provide the best way to treat patients under these suddenly restricted conditions.

One of the new ideas: Reverse the order of care given to patients with the type of breast cancer known as estrogen Receptor positive (ER +). ER + cancer Is a common type of breast cancer and generally has good visibility.

As is more common, instead of receiving medication known as neoadjuvant endocrine therapy (NET) after surgery, the OR is so low that patients will have NET first and then surgery. I will. Doctors also didn’t know how long the postponement of surgery would last, so they set up a system to track what was happening to women affected by delays throughout the United States.

Research leader Dr. Lee Wilke said her team “catalogs nationally how long patients have postponed surgery or postponed treatment, and what mechanisms surgeons have used to ensure that patients can be treated. Wilke is a professor of surgery at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison.