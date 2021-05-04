If a pharmaceutical company raises the list price of prescription drugs, will the patient’s out-of-pocket cost increase?





Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain

Will the patient’s out-of-pocket cost increase if a pharmaceutical company raises the list price of branded prescription drugs?New research published in JAMA network open According to Dr. Benjamin Roma and colleagues in Brigam’s Department of Pharmacoeconomics and Pharmacoeconomics, higher drug prices can cause more than half of patients to experience increased out-of-pocket costs. Rome and co-authors have studied 79 branded drugs and have a “fixed price” Pharmaceutical company From 2015 to 2017, the “net price” (after the manufacturer’s rebate) increased by 16.7%, the average out-of-pocket cost increased by 3.5%. Some commercial insurance patients who only pay for prescription medications are at the list price of the medication, while patients eligible for co-insurance or deductions pay 15% out-of-pocket expenses during this period in response to price changes Experienced an increase in Among these patients, researchers found no evidence that the manufacturer’s rebate offset out-of-pocket costs. “Exorbitant and unregulated prices set by pharmaceutical companies affect the amount patients pay,” Rome said. “Pharmaceutical companies often have top lists price Their medicine is not important, but we have many patient Responsible for joint insurance or deductions that many people are generally exposed to annual price increases Pharmaceutical company.. ” Pharmaceutical companies raise prices for 500 prescription drugs For more information:

JAMA network open (2021). (2021). jamanetwork.com/journals/jaman… etworkopen.2021.8816 Provided by

Brigham and Women’s Hospital





Quote: If a pharmaceutical company raises the list price of prescription drugs, will the patient’s out-of-pocket cost also increase? (May 4, 2021) May 4, 2021 Obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-drug-price-prescription-drugs-patients.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

