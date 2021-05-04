NB will expand the deployment of vaccines. Reported 4 new COVID-19 cases





Harifax-New Brunswick Public Health Service on Tuesday with people over 50 and people over 16 Two or more chronic diseases, COVID-19 vaccine can be reserved. “We anticipate a large influx of vaccines in the coming weeks, so by 2010 we will be able to qualify between the ages of 50 and 59 and begin vaccination against two chronic diseases over the age of 16.” Said Dominique Cardi, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, in a news release. “This is an important step forward in our vaccine deployment and will help protect the vulnerable young Newbrands Wicker.” New Brunswickers over 50 can be booked online Through the Vitalité or Horizon Health Network, or Participating pharmacies.. 16 years and over Two or more chronic diseases, They can book appointments online Receive the first dose of vaccine through the Vitalité or Horizon Health Network. For those who cannot book online, please call 1-833-437-1424. There are no carry-on reservations available. Public health reminds people that reservations need to be rescheduled if instructed to self-isolate. “Whether you’re booking through a pharmacy or at a clinic provided by your local health authority, wait patiently,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer. “We expect heavy traffic for online and toll-free bookings. Everyone is working hard to ensure that qualified New Brands Wickers are vaccinated in a timely and efficient manner.” Cardy looks at the situation at Pavilion Beaulieu. Two people have died. “Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated as soon as you get permission …” He says healthcare professionals should be vaccinated in particular. “Think about the lives of the people you care about.”@CTVAtlantic https://t.co/aYjcpbw0rO — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 4, 2021 4 new cases Public health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and all four cases are travel-related. The breakdown of the new cases is as follows. One case in Zone 1 (Moncton area) is a person in his thirties.

One case in Zone 2 (St. John region) is a person in his 40s.

One case in Zone 3 (Fredericton area) is a person in his twenties.

One case in Zone 6 (Bassert area) is a person in his 40s. This has increased the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic began in 1958. The number of active cases is 141, as 5 have recovered since Monday. There are 6 people in the hospital, 2 of whom are in the intensive care unit. 38 people have died. Public health staff conducted 1,616 tests on Monday, increasing the overall total to 297,438.

