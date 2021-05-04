NIH-backed devices first provide long-term wireless monitoring of brain activity in patients with Parkinson’s disease





In a true whirlwind of neurological discoveries (if any, brainstorming), researchers have developed a device that could significantly improve understanding of the effects of Parkinson’s disease on brain activity. .. The system includes a nerve stimulator implanted in the patient’s chest, with thin wires connected to electrodes in the brain. These electrodes track brain activity and send the collected data to a nearby pocket-sized device. The recipient then uploads the data to the tablet and cloud-based server via Bluetooth. Neurologists can work in the opposite direction, analyzing the data and adjusting the electrical signals that are sent to the brain through the electrodes. These signals regulate activity in the motor control areas of the brain and provide treatment options for motor-affecting neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. Relation: FDA Approves Boston Scientific’s Latest Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease Other deep brain stimulators have already been approved by the FDA for use in the management of Parkinson’s disease symptoms, but this technology has so far been limited to short-term use in a controlled clinical environment. It was. “This is the first device to enable continuous and direct wireless recording of entire brain signals over hours,” said Philip Star. release, A laboratory at the University of California, San Francisco, helped develop the device. “That means you can keep track of your entire brain over a long period of time while people live their daily lives.” That ability has allowed researchers to establish a baseline of patients’ daily neurological patterns and better understand how specific activities affect brain function. This continuous analysis of long-term data will help researchers explore the underlying causes of Parkinson’s disease and identify early changes in neurological behavior that can be used to predict future cases. In addition, with hours of daily data at hand, neurologists can tailor each patient’s individual brain activity patterns throughout the day, enabling more accurate treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. You can start programming the nerve stimulator to be coordinated. Relation: Is AI the key to unraveling the mystery of Alzheimer’s disease?Neuroimaging startup Imeka is betting on it Despite the many potential benefits of continuous monitoring, device manufacturers have pointed out that it raises certain ethical concerns. “We are not at the stage where we can distinguish certain normal behaviors from brain activity records, but that is an absolutely legitimate concern,” Star said. “We instructed patients to freely remove their wearable devices and turn off brain recording whenever they engage in activities that they want to keep private.” This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health Brain Research through the Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies Initiative. Also supported the BRAIN Initiative 2018 project Led by Starr, who brought the initial development of the device, there are no new long-term features.

