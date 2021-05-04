Health
Saskatchewan reports deaths from COVID-19 under the age of 19 and 41 deaths in the ICU
Saskatchewan reported the second COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)Related deaths in the age group under 19 since the pandemic began.
State officials said a person in the northwestern zone died in February, but was reported dead on Tuesday after an investigation to determine the cause was completed.
In addition, according to a press release, recent deaths were reported from the 70-79 year old group and the northwest, while another death was considered out-of-state and removed from the count. There was 499 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)Related deaths in Saskatchewan.
Health officials said there were 189 new cases on Tuesday and the overall total number of infections in Saskatchewan is currently 42,006. Saskatoon leads the state with 81 new infectious diseases.
The 7-day average of new daily infections has dropped from 230 to 226 on Monday. This is the lowest average since 21:00 on April 5th.
According to the state government, 121 new cases of concern (VOC) have been identified in Saskatoon, with a total of (7,417) reported as follows: Far Northwest (141), Far Northeast (2), Northwest: (236), North Central (145), Northeast (28), Saskatoon (867), Midwest (87), Central East (309), Regina (3,983), Southwest (219), Central South (553), Southeastern (744) zone. The residence of 103 VOC cases is pending.
State hospitals currently provide care to 174 patients with COVID-19 — 133 inpatients and 41 in intensive care.
According to a press release, there are currently 2,305 active cases in Saskatchewan, which is the total number of cases minus recovery and death. This is the lowest number reported since April 8th, which was 2,141.
According to state health officials, the total number of people who recovered from the virus increased to 39,202 after another 291 recovery.
According to the press release, 2,515 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday. To date, 782,870 tests have been conducted in the state.
A total of 460,747 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, according to state officials.
Approximately 30,000 people waiting for surgery in Saskatchewan
Prime Minister Scott Moe and Dr. Sakib Shahab, Chief Health Officer of Saskatchewan, will provide up-to-date information on the state’s COVID-19 situation at 3:00 pm.
Global News will livestream the press conference on our website.
Do you have any questions about COVID-19? There are some things you need to know.
Symptomatology You may have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop more serious illnesses. This risk is highest in the elderly and in people with severe chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, and kidney disease. If you have any symptoms Contact public health authorities..
To Prevent the spread of the virus, Experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing on your sleeves. It’s also a good idea to minimize contact with others, stay at home as much as possible, and stay 2 meters away from others when you’re out. In situations where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of non-medical face masks or covers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. .. Masks or face covers are required in indoor public spaces in some states and municipalities across the country.
For full coverage of COVID-19, Global News Coronavirus Web Page..
