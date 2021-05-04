Saskatchewan reports deaths from COVID-19 under the age of 19 and 41 deaths in the ICU

Saskatchewan reported the second COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)Related deaths in the age group under 19 since the pandemic began.

State officials said a person in the northwestern zone died in February, but was reported dead on Tuesday after an investigation to determine the cause was completed.

read more: Two-thirds of Saskatchewan’s “zones” are likely out of control COVID-19: SHA

In addition, according to a press release, recent deaths were reported from the 70-79 year old group and the northwest, while another death was considered out-of-state and removed from the count. There was 499 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)Related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said there were 189 new cases on Tuesday and the overall total number of infections in Saskatchewan is currently 42,006. Saskatoon leads the state with 81 new infectious diseases.

The 7-day average of new daily infections has dropped from 230 to 226 on Monday. This is the lowest average since 21:00 on April 5th.

According to the state government, 121 new cases of concern (VOC) have been identified in Saskatoon, with a total of (7,417) reported as follows: Far Northwest (141), Far Northeast (2), Northwest: (236), North Central (145), Northeast (28), Saskatoon (867), Midwest (87), Central East (309), Regina (3,983), Southwest (219), Central South (553), Southeastern (744) zone. The residence of 103 VOC cases is pending.

State hospitals currently provide care to 174 patients with COVID-19 — 133 inpatients and 41 in intensive care.

read more: Saskatoon wastewater sees a reduction in the virus that causes COVID-19

According to a press release, there are currently 2,305 active cases in Saskatchewan, which is the total number of cases minus recovery and death. This is the lowest number reported since April 8th, which was 2,141.

According to state health officials, the total number of people who recovered from the virus increased to 39,202 after another 291 recovery.

According to the press release, 2,515 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday. To date, 782,870 tests have been conducted in the state.

A total of 460,747 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, according to state officials.

















Prime Minister Scott Moe and Dr. Sakib Shahab, Chief Health Officer of Saskatchewan, will provide up-to-date information on the state’s COVID-19 situation at 3:00 pm.

Global News will livestream the press conference on our website.

