Almost two-thirds of Australians believe that the Covid vaccine is not being deployed successfully.health

Almost two-thirds of Australians believe that the Covid-19 vaccine has been unsuccessful, and even the majority of voters in the coalition refuse to approve the program.

According to the latest research from the Center for Social Research and Methods at the Australian National University, in April Australians became more active in taking “safe and effective” vaccines, but many have since. I was worried about the AstraZeneca vaccine. Authorities warned that it could cause a rare trousseau sign of thrombosis..

The result is a warning to the Morrison government. Redesigned vaccine deployment to target AstraZeneca vaccine to ages 50 and older Amid growing concerns about the pace of deployment Essential polls suggesting Australians blame the federal government..

In a longitudinal study of ANU in 3,286 adults, only 3.6% of Australians believe the vaccine deployment is very successful, and an additional 32.7% say it is somewhat successful.

More than 42% said it wouldn’t work, and 21.2% said it wouldn’t work at all.

Nicholas Biddle, co-author of the report, said people trying to vote for non-coalition parties “are unlikely to think the process is going well.”

Almost half of the voters who intended to vote in the coalition said the vaccine deployment was on track, dropping to 30% of those who voted for the Labor Party and 27% of those who voted for the Greens.

The study found that more people were willing to take “safe and effective” vaccines. The percentage is still lower than in August, but says it will definitely increase from 43.7% in January to 54.7% in April.

In April, an additional 28.2% said they would “probably” get a safe and effective vaccine. Only 11.1% said they probably wouldn’t, and 6% said they would never.

The study found that a very large proportion of Australians were concerned about the possible side effects of vaccination. Only 18.4% of respondents were completely unconcerned about side effects. That is, more than 8 out of 10 Australians had at least some concerns.

Respondents were asked why they did not want to be vaccinated. The most common reason to hesitate was concern about possible side effects (63.3%), followed by those planning to “wait and see” (55%).

ANU’s research has concluded the best way to combat the hesitation that “it may be to accelerate the deployment of vaccination as soon as possible” to reach this group.

About half (50.4%) of the samples cited revelations that the AstraZeneca vaccine can cause rare blood clots as a cause of their hesitation. Other reasons were not sure if the vaccine would work (31.6%), did not trust the Covid vaccine (26.7%), or did not trust the government (18.9%).

The study found that some groups, such as those who speak languages ​​other than English, were hesitant, even though the overall motivation for the vaccine had been stable since January.

There was also a high correlation between vaccine repellent and the experience of discrimination.Treatise conclusion Campaign to tackle discrimination Therefore, it may bring “more potential benefits in terms of vaccine motivation”.

When investigating the factors of vaccine repellent in certain groups, women tended to be concerned about the side effects and potential blood clots of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Indigenous Australians tended to say they didn’t trust the Covid-19 vaccine.

People living in cities outside the capital are more concerned that the vaccine will not work and tend to say that they do not need it.

Despite other concerns about deployment, the majority of Australians said the process was very fair (32.4%) or somewhat fair (53.3%).

Given the very low levels of Australia’s Covid-19, respondents were generous in helping others first, with 67.6% saying “some people in Australia need to wait.” Even if it does, it should help people in developing countries have access to the coronavirus vaccine. It’s longer. “

The locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine will, despite the fact, be given to people in their 50s and above through mass vaccination clinics and GPs starting in mid-May. Many people in the priority cohort, including disabled care residents, have not yet been vaccinated..

Australia Purchased an additional 20m Pfizer doseHowever, an estimated 70% of total 40m orders are expected to come in the last three months of this year.

Scott Morrison suggests that a 12-week sprint will be required to complete vaccination of the remaining adult population by the end of the year.