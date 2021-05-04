Albertsons Safeway throughout Washington does not require reservation of COVID-19 vaccine





If you are 16 years or older, you can go to Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies. Washington And get COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) An unplanned vaccine, the company announced on Tuesday.

The announcement is made as officials throughout Washington continue to urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to slow the spread of the virus and protect themselves and their communities.

Pharmacies offer one of three vaccines: Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson. If you are only looking for a second vaccination appointment, you can contact the pharmacy to ensure that you get the right vaccine. People can Still schedule appointments For Safeway and Albertsons vaccines, but not required. When people receive their first dose, their second appointment is automatically scheduled. Recently, local civil servants in Seattle and King County have advertised thousands of public offerings at vaccine clinics in the area. This shows a change from just a few weeks ago when the state struggled to supply vaccines and people were vying for a limited number of vacancies.

This week, several clinics in Seattle and King County have also begun offering carry-on reservations. This is an effort to make vaccines easily available to people without having to navigate the online system. Sites that offer carry-on reservations include Lumenfield Event Center, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle locations. “Seattle makes vaccination easier than ever. As of today, nearly 70 percent of eligible Seattle citizens have begun vaccination advances. This is an incredible mile. Being a stone, continuing this effort will reach a level of community protection and protect many of us, especially the most vulnerable, from the most serious effects of the virus, “said Mayor Jenny Darkan. .. In a statement earlier this week. “We have reached a turning point in our vaccination efforts. Anyone who wants to be vaccinated in Seattle and King County can be vaccinated. If you are already vaccinated, good. Become a neighbor and help your friends, family, neighbors and colleagues get vaccinated. It’s all our responsibility to defeat this pandemic. “ According to the latest data, about 66% of adults in King County have been vaccinated at least once, and about 44% have been fully vaccinated. This means that about 60% of people in the county are not yet fully protected from the virus. Vaccines are an important tool for stopping the spread of the virus and allowing people to resume their normal activities. However, officials said it was important to continue to take precautions such as wearing masks, increasing social distance and avoiding large gatherings until more people were vaccinated. Over the past few weeks, the number of cases and hospitalizations has increased in the state. Recently, the case has begun to level off, but authorities are still uncertain about what the pandemic trajectory will look like in the coming weeks. Scope of related coronavirus:



