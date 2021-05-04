Oregon reports six more COVID-19-related deaths, including the 33rd in Jefferson County. 748 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-In Oregon, there were six new COVID-19-related deaths, including the 33rd in Jefferson County, and the state’s death toll increased to 2,508, Oregon Health said Tuesday. reported.

OHA also reported 748 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state to a total of 187,611 cases.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Tuesday that 28,336 COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 19,574 doses were given on Monday and 8,762 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Monday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 32,503 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,668,141 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,324,331 first and second doses of Moderna, and 98,485 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, 1,314,226 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,870,643 people who have taken at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,024,685 doses of Pfizer, 1,667,200 doses of Modena, and 240,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated today, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 345, six fewer than on Monday. There are 79 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one less than Monday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 2,371, an increase of 14.9% over the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 351.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 34 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Tuesday, eight of whom were in the ICU and seven were on ventilator.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (3), Benton (20), Craccamus (69), Kratosop (2), Colombia (3), Couse (5), Crook (11). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (1), Deschutz (58), Douglas (7), Grant (3), Harney (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), Chiamas (52), Lake (2) ), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Lynn (30), Marul (13), Marion (45), Morrow (2), Multnomah (115), Pork (15), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (16) ), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (148), Yamhill (12).

The 2,503th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 61-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 6 and died in St. Charles Bend on April 17. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,504th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 27 and died at home on April 27. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,505th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 18 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on April 21. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,506th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 62-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 19 and died at home on April 22. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,507th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on 19 April and died at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital on 26 April. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,508th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 47-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 17 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on May 1. He had a fundamental condition.

Caution: Up-to-date information is available on the 2,493th COVID-19 death in Oregon. This was a 49-year-old man from Josephine County. He had an underlying condition, but was previously reported to have no underlying condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

