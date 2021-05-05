Proteomics and transcriptomics profiling provide a complete picture of the kidney aging process





Studying age-related renal protein changes and gene transcription into proteins can help provide an overview of the age-related processes that occur in these organs, mice announced today. Research states eLife.. Aging causes many changes in important organs such as the body and kidneys, which become less efficient in later years. Age-related changes in the kidney have been reported primarily by examining gene transcription, the process by which segments of DNA are copied into RNA. Current research, combining this approach with studies of protein changes, provides a better understanding of age-related changes in the kidney and presents a new approach for treating age-related renal dysfunction. It suggests that there is a possibility. “Physiological changes in kidney function during aging are well documented, but little is known about the underlying molecular processes that cause this loss of function,” said the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, Maine. Yuka Takemon, the lead author who was a research assistant at Bar Harbor, explains. When the study was conducted in the United States, he is now a doctoral student at the Michael Smith Genomics Center at the University of British Columbia, Canada. “Many previous studies of these physiological changes have examined the transcription of genes into proteins by measuring messenger RNA (mRNA), but this approach is combined with studies at the protein level in the kidney. So I wanted to see if I could gather more insights. “ In their study, Takemon et al. Examined age-related changes in renal function in approximately 600 genetically diverse mice. They also measured mRNA and protein changes in kidney samples from about one-third of animals. They found an age-related pattern of changes in both mRNA and protein in mice. This suggests that the number of immune cells in animals increases, kidney inflammation occurs, mitochondrial function declines, and cells generate energy. However, not all protein changes correspond to mRNA changes, suggesting that some of the protein changes occur after transcription of the gene into RNA. This can mean that the old kidneys are less efficient at building new proteins, or that the proteins are broken down more quickly in the old kidneys. If further studies confirm this, treatments and interventions that promote protein construction or delay protein breakdown may be beneficial in the treatment of age-related kidney disease. Our study suggests that mRNA measurements alone provide incomplete images of molecular changes caused by renal aging. Studying protein changes is also essential to understanding these age-related processes and to design possible new approaches for treating age-related diseases. “ Ron Korstanje, Senior Author, Associate Professor, Jackson Laboratory Source: Journal reference: Takemon, Y. , et al. (2021) Proteomics and transcriptomics profiling reveals various aspects of kidney aging. eLife. doi.org/10.7554/eLife.62585..

..





