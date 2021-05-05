Healthcare professionals show confidence in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine despite reports of female death

Grand Rapids, Michigan — The story of a woman in the Ionian region where her family tells her Died of complications After receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, there is also the question of whether residents should reconsider before taking the drug, which has attracted a lot of attention.

Medical professionals are clear. Complications associated with the J & J vaccine are extremely rare and should not be discouraged by anyone.

“I’m not ready to say that this person is at risk, or that he is not at risk,” said a vascular cardiologist at Michigan Medicine, who specializes in anticoagulant and disease of blood vessels. Dr. Jeffrey Barnes said.

“15 patients who received more than 8 million vaccines — basically two-millionths are at risk of developing this very rare combination.”

On Monday, May 3, Anne Van Geest’s family said in a statement that they died “as a result of complications after the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination” at Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids on April 19. I did.

The statement was provided by Lambert, a spokeswoman for Grand Rapids, and is said to be servicing free family service.

A family statement did not explicitly link her death to the vaccine. Her death certificate states that the cause of death is “natural” and that the cause is “non-traumatic acute subarachnoid hemorrhage.” A Lambert spokesperson says the family was told that the final autopsy report would not be available for 30 to 60 days.

In an email from VanGeest’s family to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency confirmed that it had received a report of VanGeest’s death. This report was submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) by her healthcare provider. VAERS is managed by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

When asked by MLive if the CDC was investigating Van Geest’s death, authorities said in an email: “

Federal Regulators on April 13 Pause is recommended In the distribution of J & J’s COVID-19 vaccine, “very rare” was reported in severe thrombosis. April 24, CDC and FDA after safety review Recommended to continue distribution of J & J vaccine..

Mr Burns said he was unaware of Vanghist’s death and could not comment.

However, generally speaking about the J & J vaccine, 15 women under the age of 50 who received the drug developed a rare blood clot in a vein that drains blood from the brain and a very low platelet blood clot. Said. He said his symptoms worsened about a week after he was vaccinated.

“It’s a very rare event that these two things happen together,” Burns said. “I’m telling people that it’s important to be aware of the risks whenever you take a drug, and this COVID vaccine is no exception. But the important thing to know here is the risks. Looks very small. I’m talking about one or two millionths. “

After that, he added: “What I know is that if you get infected with COVID, the risk of complications is much higher. If you are hospitalized, people will develop other types of blood clots and others in the lungs. I have a problem. “

Burns refused to comment directly when asked if the cause of death (non-traumatic acute subarachnoid hemorrhage) listed on Van Geest’s death certificate might be related to the J & J vaccine. did.

However, in general, he said, “In rare circumstances after J & J vaccination, patients may develop this blood clot and low platelets and, as a result, or as a result, may experience cerebral bleeding. There is sex. “

Dr. Ron Grifka, Chief Medical Officer of Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, also agreed.

“Sure, there were some concerns about that,” Glyfka said. “But it’s safer to get the vaccine. The risk of having this coagulation problem is very low and very low.”

Johnson & Johnson did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

