Why some people may want to get COVID-19 shots on their thighs instead of their arms

Click here for the latest information on this story

Toronto, OntarioCTV network) — The majority of Canadians roll up the sleeves of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s their turn, but some want to consider another injection site, such as the thigh.

Because the COVID-19 vaccine is designed to be delivered to the muscles, the upper arm is usually chosen because it is considered convenient and less painful to the patient than the rest of the body.

However, there are some rare cases where you may need to talk to your healthcare provider about receiving shots elsewhere.

Lymphedema

People with lymphedema on both arms are advised to consider injecting the COVID-19 vaccine into the thighs and other parts of the body.

Lymphedema is a chronic, painful condition that causes abnormal swelling in certain parts of the body due to the accumulation of lymph in the tissues.

Some are born with lymphedema, while others develop after damage to the lymphatic system due to trauma, injury, or burns. However, it is common for lymphedema to develop in parts of the body where lymph nodes have been removed or damaged, such as in cancer treatment.

Dr. Gregory Charnota, a radiation oncologist and clinician at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto, explained that the cancer can spread to the lymph nodes, so the lymph nodes are removed during cancer surgery.

For example, in breast cancer surgery, lymph nodes are removed from the armpits and shoulders.

Czarnota said backup drains can occur because there are fewer lymph nodes that drain fluid in certain parts of the body, such as the arms.

“It’s like a sink filled with water. If you remove all the lymph nodes and impair the drainage of lymph, you can actually swell your limbs,” he said. CTVNews.ca During a telephone interview on Thursday. “It will be filled with water just like your sink.”

Lymphedema is usually concentrated in one limb or part of the body because the lymph nodes drain fluid locally.

Shan Liao, an associate professor of microbiology, immunology, and infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, who focuses on lymphedema, says that people with lymphedema in one arm vaccinate the healthy arm in the other. Said it was completely safe.

Dr. Ian Days, a radiation oncologist and associate professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, said that lymphedema develops simultaneously in both arms because lymphedema is usually caused only by the treatment of breast cancer and the majority of patients. Said that it is very rare to do. I have breast cancer in one breast.

“Sure, I don’t think anyone who has it on one side should be particularly worried about this,” he said.

What are the risks?

However, if someone has lymphedema in both arms, they should vaccinate their thighs because their condition can reduce the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine they receive. I said I should consider it.

Ryo explained that when the vaccine is injected, it is excreted through the lymphatic system into the lymph nodes. Lymph nodes play an important role in helping the body fight infections and illnesses.

“In the lymph nodes, the immune cells in the lymph nodes recognize the vaccine and begin to produce many antibodies and other immune responses, creating true defense,” she said.

If a lymph node is removed or damaged in a part of the body, such as the arm, the vaccine cannot pass through the lymph system and drain into the lymph nodes.

“To be most effective, we need lymph vessels and lymph nodes,” says Liao.

When vaccinated into limbs with lymphedema, Czarnota also said that the individual’s risk of infection was slightly increased.

“Generally, there is advice for patients with lymphedema in their limbs.’Do not tattoo the limbs. Do not inject into the limbs. Do not shed blood from the limbs. Do nothing that could further damage your circulatory system, “he said.

“People with lymphedema are more likely to get infected because their limbs are all swollen and the lymph is not just sitting there and draining.”

Ryo said it should only actually occur in very severe lymphedema with a lot of swelling.

For example, lymphedema can take years to develop and does not appear immediately after breast cancer surgery or radiation therapy, so Days is worried that patients will develop lymphedema at some point in their lives. Said that is common.

He has a theoretical risk that the infection can cause lymphedema in these patients because the remaining lymph nodes that have not been removed can be overwhelmed by the infection, resulting in fluid backup. Support for this in the medical literature, which stated that there was, but not many.

If patients with lymphedema or patients at high risk of developing symptoms are concerned about infection, Dayes said they should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, but in unaffected limbs or areas. You need to request an injection.

“The risk of the virus goes far beyond the potential risk we are worried about from vaccines. For those who are cancer survivors, I think it is potentially even more true,” Days said. He said.

Can I use the COVID-19 thighs?

For Canadians who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine outside of their thighs and arms, a spokesperson for Health Canada and the Canadian Public Health Department said they should consult their doctor about their options.

“Vaccinations are done at the state / territory level, so anyone looking to make special arrangements should contact their local / local public health authority or health care provider,” a spokeswoman said in an email. It states as follows. CTVNews.ca on Friday.

CTVNews.ca We contacted health authorities in many states to see if they were offering the COVID-19 vaccine at an alternative injection site.

All of the Health Department spokespersons in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Alberta have exceptional circumstances and are trained to vaccinate their thighs. If so, they said they would accommodate the person.

Most state health officials say that anyone seeking an injection outside the arm should call the place where the vaccination appointment is scheduled to make sure that someone has been trained to do the injection. Recommended.

They also recommended booking by phone rather than online so that they could make other arrangements with the agent.

Note: This content contains a strict local market ban. Not available on any platform if it shares the same market as the contributors to this article.

Nicole [email protected] (416) 384-5000