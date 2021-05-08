Mobile vaccination clinic opens in Lewiston and stays in town for a week





Lewiston — A medical representative compared COVID-19 to a roaring wildfire around the world. Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, lamented the low vaccination coverage in Androscoggin County and declared that more work needed to be done to combat vaccination hesitation. Meanwhile, about 30 people took a walk to get vaccinated after DHHS and Promerica Health in Maine set up a mobile COVID-19 clinic in a parking lot along Oak Street in Lewiston. The site was opened around noon. By 2:00 pm, about 30 people had arrived to get the free Moderna vaccine, according to Ryan Jennings, vice president of client engagement at Promerica Health. Twenty more people appeared before the clinic closed at 5 pm. With at least half a dozen National Guards gathered around a swarm of blue tents in the Oak Street parking lot, Promerica CEO Steve Woods spoke to a small crowd and praised the vaccine’s strengths. According to Woods, vaccination is an individual choice. But as the pandemic continues to rage, his hope is that more people will choose to take it by making the vaccine easily accessible to everyone. “This is what we all have a passion for,” Woods said. Dr. Shah said that Maine has the highest vaccination rate in the country, but by Friday, about 50% of Maine had been first vaccinated, but in Androscoggin County that number was high. He pointed out that it was significantly less, about 44%. According to Shah, choosing Lewiston as the mobile site is expected to improve these numbers by making vaccines easily accessible to those who have to avoid work schedules. “It speaks to our need to meet people where they are, our desire,” Shah said. “COVID-19 vaccination is safe, effective and free. It’s more important than ever to roll up sleeves to help people in Maine keep our state moving in the right direction. If you want to get the vaccine, make a reservation or stop by. ” Reservations can be made at VaccinateME.Maine.gov.. Denis D’Auteuil, the city’s administrator, called the clinic turnout “a step in the right direction.” I didn’t need to book a drop clinic and I didn’t need insurance. According to Jennings, the enrollment process for each patient took about 5 minutes. The clinic will remain in Lewiston next week and the schedule is as follows: May 10: 9 am to 3 pm May 11: 1 pm to 7 pm May 12: 7:00 am to 1:00 pm May 13: 9 am to 3 pm May 14: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm The clinic is capable of providing approximately 1,000 vaccinations during your stay in Lewiston. After finishing in Lewiston next week, the clinic will move to additional locations in Androscoggin County and western Maine, loop back to provide a second dose, and resume in Lewiston. You will also be able to make a carry-on reservation Central Main Healthcare Auburn Mall’s new mass vaccination site.. CMHC announced on Thursday that it will begin accepting carry-on reservations the next day, in addition to scheduled reservations. “Forward China says debris from falling rockets is unlikely to cause harm Next ”

Lewiston scores in a bunch in Edward Little’s driving

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos