Mobile vaccination clinic opens in Lewiston and stays in town for a week

Lewiston — A medical representative compared COVID-19 to a roaring wildfire around the world.
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, lamented the low vaccination coverage in Androscoggin County and declared that more work needed to be done to combat vaccination hesitation.
Meanwhile, about 30 people took a walk to get vaccinated after DHHS and Promerica Health in Maine set up a mobile COVID-19 clinic in a parking lot along Oak Street in Lewiston.
The site was opened around noon. By 2:00 pm, about 30 people had arrived to get the free Moderna vaccine, according to Ryan Jennings, vice president of client engagement at Promerica Health. Twenty more people appeared before the clinic closed at 5 pm.
With at least half a dozen National Guards gathered around a swarm of blue tents in the Oak Street parking lot, Promerica CEO Steve Woods spoke to a small crowd and praised the vaccine’s strengths.
According to Woods, vaccination is an individual choice. But as the pandemic continues to rage, his hope is that more people will choose to take it by making the vaccine easily accessible to everyone.
“This is what we all have a passion for,” Woods said.
Dr. Shah said that Maine has the highest vaccination rate in the country, but by Friday, about 50% of Maine had been first vaccinated, but in Androscoggin County that number was high. He pointed out that it was significantly less, about 44%.
According to Shah, choosing Lewiston as the mobile site is expected to improve these numbers by making vaccines easily accessible to those who have to avoid work schedules.
“It speaks to our need to meet people where they are, our desire,” Shah said. “COVID-19 vaccination is safe, effective and free. It’s more important than ever to roll up sleeves to help people in Maine keep our state moving in the right direction. If you want to get the vaccine, make a reservation or stop by. ”
Reservations can be made at VaccinateME.Maine.gov..
Denis D’Auteuil, the city’s administrator, called the clinic turnout “a step in the right direction.”
I didn’t need to book a drop clinic and I didn’t need insurance. According to Jennings, the enrollment process for each patient took about 5 minutes.
The clinic will remain in Lewiston next week and the schedule is as follows:
May 10: 9 am to 3 pm
May 11: 1 pm to 7 pm
May 12: 7:00 am to 1:00 pm
May 13: 9 am to 3 pm
May 14: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm
The clinic is capable of providing approximately 1,000 vaccinations during your stay in Lewiston. After finishing in Lewiston next week, the clinic will move to additional locations in Androscoggin County and western Maine, loop back to provide a second dose, and resume in Lewiston.
You will also be able to make a carry-on reservation Central Main Healthcare Auburn Mall’s new mass vaccination site.. CMHC announced on Thursday that it will begin accepting carry-on reservations the next day, in addition to scheduled reservations.
