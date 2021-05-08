How COVID vaccination efforts have limited “breakthrough” cases of CT

Connecticut’s first detailed view of “breakthrough” infectious diseases on Friday, with the goal of reaching 70% of the adult population receiving at least one COVID-19 administration by July Was announced.

Of the 242 breakthrough cases involving fully vaccinated Connecticut residents, 109 (about 45%) were asymptomatic, according to the state public health service.

Three of the people vaccinated against the disease later died, officials said.

“The main point is that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective and infections after complete vaccination are very rare,” said Dr. Deidre Gifford, Deputy DPH Commissioner, in a statement. I am. “The best preventive measure against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is vaccination. Highly recommended for all eligible Connecticut residents who have not yet been vaccinated.”

This is because Connecticut stands at the threshold that 70% of the adult population has been vaccinated at least once. This is almost two months before the July 4 national goal set by President Joe Biden.

Connecticut was the first state in which 50% of the adult population was fully vaccinated and continues to lead the way in vaccination.





Adults in Connecticut receive at least one vaccination, accounting for 69.8% of the population aged 18 and over, according to state vaccination data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

State Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said there was a known delay in the CDC data and expects Connecticut to reflect the 70% threshold crossing this weekend.

According to state data, some Connecticut communities have already exceeded that point and vaccination rates are heading towards 80-90%, but some of the most-needed communities are about 30% of the population. Some have only been vaccinated. Graduate School of Public Health.

Connecticut coronavirus

“Last year we heard a lot about herd immunity, and most epidemiologists don’t consider it a specific threshold, but vaccinations are not only vaccinated, they are vaccinated. I think of it as a concept that explains why it benefits neighbors who don’t, “Davis said on Friday.

He said that public health officials and individuals said that the vaccine was a variant of the virus, whether everyone who received the vaccine was completely vaccinated (and recently, whether the vaccine was sufficient to remain effective). It remains low, saying that it needs to be weighed against three factors: whether it is effective against it and the infection rate of the community.

“Selecting all these check boxes allows you to gradually relax public health restrictions while keeping an eye on the situation,” he said.

Robert Hect, a colleague at the School of Public Health, expressed cautious optimism.

“I think we should tap our backs a bit, but then we should get out there and go further,” he said in a telephone interview on Friday.

He suggested that if about 70% of the population were completely vaccinated, life could return to normal. This is a recommendation that goes beyond Biden’s goals. At that point, he said, people could comfortably go out even if they were wearing masks in a crowded indoor social gathering.

However, Hect said the state and the New England region were “very successful” in vaccination, despite the delay in starting.

“We don’t think we should say we’re happy with the job,” he added.

According to state data, the daily positive rate for Connecticut was 1.39% on Friday, with 436 new infections reported out of 31,335 new tests. The number of hospitalized patients has decreased by a net of 15 to a total of 309 in the state as a whole. An additional six deaths were due to the virus, and the state’s official death toll increased to 8,137.

Hect said the low breakthrough number of cases compared to the number of people who were completely vaccinated in the state indicates a “significant effect of the vaccine.” A close examination may reveal that some infected individuals have not yet been fully vaccinated or have other health problems, such as a weakened immune system. I theorized.

242 cases were found in about 1.5 million people currently believed to be fully vaccinated in Connecticut. According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose.

According to DPH, three people died between the ages of 55 and 64, one between the ages of 65 and 74, and the third over the age of 75. Citing CDC statistics, the DPH reports 132 deaths in groundbreaking cases nationwide.

Nearly 66% of Connecticut’s groundbreaking incidents were related to women, and 24% were reported in people living in apartments, a category that includes nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

A total of 32 cases required hospitalization, DPH reported.

None of the vaccines in use are 100 percent effective against the disease, Davis said.

“We don’t yet know all the reasons why this happens, but there are probably rare individuals whose immune system does not respond to vaccination,” he said. “More importantly, if there are variants in which this appears to occur more frequently, and if this occurs more often over time after increased vaccination, what is the time threshold? Is there? “