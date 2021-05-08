Predictions predict that 185 million people will be vaccinated by September





More variants have been identified around the world, such as B.1.617 submitted Incidents soaring in India Authorities are competing to encourage Americans to vaccinate and help the country reach herd immunity before vaccine-resistant variants are developed and reach the United States.

Under certain circumstances, viral infections can increase “rapidly and explosively”, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington (IHME).

Friday morning, Pfizer / BioNTech Started seeking full approval From the US Food and Drug Administration of Vaccines for People 16+. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States evaluated for full approval from the FDA.

Pfizer’s mRNA 2-shot vaccine is currently being used under an emergency use authorization from the FDA, and full approval may help get people refraining from vaccination.

Full approval to get vaccinated “removes one of the hesitation factors of so many Americans,” said Megan Ranney, a medical analyst at CNN. “We scientists have tried to reassure people that these vaccines are safe and effective, but with the full FDA approval, there is no further discussion.” Mr Ranny said. “It also allows businesses, universities and schools to start claiming vaccinations with a little more confidence,” she said. President Joe Biden Announce goals On Tuesday, 70% of the nation’s adult population will receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine by July 4. IHME forecast That goal will be achieved by the end of May. And by September, 185 million Americans (equivalent to about 88% of the adult population) will be vaccinated, modelers say. From there, the demand is likely to decline as the United States confronts the barriers of people who hesitate to get the vaccine, the researchers said. Authorities and health experts say that through vaccination or previous infections, 70% to 85% of the total population needs immunity to the virus to combat the hesitation of the vaccine and control its spread. I am aiming. According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, about 111 million people, or 33.4% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, and about 45% of the population, or more than 150 million. Is at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Overall, 254,779,333 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were given, according to CDC data, about 78% of the total dose of 327,124,625 doses. Findings where incentives and requirements may help According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, cash, workplace clinics, and mandatory shots before travel and large-scale events can encourage more people to be vaccinated. According to polls, 3 out of 10 adults who do not want to be vaccinated immediately are vaccinated if they are provided where they go to regular medical care or if they only need one vaccination. It states that it is likely to receive it. It took place April 15-29 and consisted of 2,097 US adults. The Kaiser Family Foundation also arguably wins 19% of parents as the United States prepares for the expected emergency use authorization for the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be used next week between the ages of 12 and 15. I found that it said. Have your child vaccinated. “Parents’ intention to vaccinate their children against Covid-19 is largely in line with their own vaccination experience and intent,” KFF said. Resumption and relaxation measures As demand for vaccines and reported cases are declining, many officials are curtailing efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. Missouri Guards have begun to reduce their involvement in mass vaccination sites, Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday. “Initially, the demand for vaccines far exceeded the supply of vaccines, and now the opposite is happening, reducing the need for large-scale vaccination events,” said Parson. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a timeline to end Covid-19 restrictions, including state mask obligations. “So our path to progress is pretty clear. Minnesota is now really up to you to get the vaccine for the next three weeks,” Walz said. “It’s up to you to talk to your neighbors. It’s up to you to talk to your doctor. We have access to them. They are there. Each person who gets it pushes us further. I will. “ You may need a booster to take the variant The first dose may not be the end of the fight, as vaccine officials say boost immunization may be needed next year. “Reinfection will happen someday. The best way to ensure that there are no new outbreaks in a vaccinated country is the highest level of neutralization immunity possible,” said Dr. Stephen Hogue, president of the pharmaceutical company. Is to strengthen and maintain. ” Modena said Thursday. Moderna said on Wednesday that vaccine booster shots improved the immune response to two worried coronavirus mutants: the first B.1.351 mutant found in South Africa and the first P found in Brazil. .1 mutant. BioNTech co-founder and chief healthcare officer Ozrem Turech told CNN that a reduced immune response in people naturally infected with the virus also suggests a potential need for boosters. doing. According to Pfizer / BioNTech, the evidence is 90% effective in preventing symptomatological disorders, Tureci said. “The good news is that mRNA technology enables frequent boosters,” she said.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Naomi Thomas, Keith Allen, Chris Boyette, Jacqueline Howard, and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.

