Nocturnal dinosaur with owl-like eyes and ears

Fossil Shuvuuia dessert It depicts a small predatory creature with extraordinary night vision and hearing. Image: Mick Ellison / American Museum of Natural History, CC BY-ND

Today, barn owls, bats, leopards and many other animals rely on their keen senses to live and hunt in the dim light of the stars.these Night specialist Avoid daytime competition and combine night vision with sensitive hearing to hunt for prey under a dark cloak.

But was there a nightlife 100 million years ago? Did dinosaurs work night shifts in a world without owls and leopards? If so, what sensations did they use to find food and avoid predators in the dark? To better understand the sense of bird dinosaur ancestors Our team of Paleontologist And Paleontologist We scrutinized research treatises and museum collections in search of fossils that preserved delicate eye and ear structures. And we found some.

Use a scan of a fossilized dinosaur skull in a journalized paper Science On May 6, 2021, we will discuss the most compelling evidence of nocturnal dinosaurs to date. Two fossil species – Haplo Kails Solar And Shuvuuia dessert – Probably had very good night vision.But our work also shows that S. dessert It also had a very sensitive hearing, similar to modern owls. This is the first time these two features have been found in the same fossil, suggesting that this small desert dinosaur that lived in ancient Mongolia was probably a special night hunter for insects and small mammals. doing.

Looking for theropods

By studying fossilized eye bones, one of us, Lars Schmitz, previously discovered that some small predatory dinosaurs may have. Night hunting..Most of these potentially nocturnal hunters were theropods, a group of three-fingered dinosaurs, including: Tyrannosaurus Rex And modern birds.But so far, fossils Twelve theropods contained eye structure It can tell paleontologists about night vision.

Our team has identified four more theropods that provide visual clues, for a total of 16 species. Next, I searched for fossils that preserve the structure of the inner ear and found 17 species. Excitingly, I was able to get both eye and ear measurements for the four species.

Eye bones made for night vision

The scleral small bone is a thin rectangular bone plate, Ring-shaped structure It surrounds birds and their ancestors, the dinosaurs, as well as the lizard students.The scleral ring defines the maximum possible pupil size of an animal and tells you how well the animal works. Can be seen at night.. The larger the pupil compared to the size of the eyes, the better the dinosaurs can be seen in the dark.

The ossicles of the individual bones of these rings collapsed after these animals died more than 60 million years ago, so our team scanned fossils and reconstructed the eyes digitally. Of all the theropods we examined H. Sollers And S. dessert There were proportionally some of the largest students.

S. dessertThe pupils occupy more than half of the eye and are very similar to the night-vision specialists living today, such as geckos and nightjars. Next, our team compared fossils to 55 species of lizards and 367 species of birds with known day and night activity patterns. According to the statistical analysis performed by our team, there is a very high probability (90% or more). H. Sollers And S. dessert It was nocturnal.

But the theropods our team looked at weren’t the only two. Our analysis found several other possible nighttime specialists. Megapnosaurus Kayentacate -but also, Armas Uker..But we also found some species – like Velociraptor mongoliensis – Visual acuity appears to be adapted to moderate light levels. This may suggest that they hunted around dawn and dusk.

Incredible ears of dinosaurs

Hearing in today’s nocturnal animals Can be equally important As a sharp eye. To understand how well these extinct dinosaurs sound, we scanned the skulls of 17 fossil theropods to decipher the structure of the inner ear and compared the scans to modern animal ears.

All vertebrates have a tubular canal called the cochlea deep inside the inner ear. Studies of living mammals and birds show that the longer this canal, the wider it becomes. Frequency range Animals can hear and they can hear better Very faint sound..

Our scan showed it S. dessert Its size was a very elongated internal auditory meatus. This was also similar to that of the barn owl, and was proportionally much longer than all of the other 88 living birds analyzed for comparison. Based on our measurements, we found that among dinosaurs, predators generally have better hearing than herbivores.Some predators – including V. Mongoliansis – The inner ear was also moderately stretched, but there was no competition S. dessertof.

Nocturnal dinosaur life

By studying the sensory abilities of dinosaurs, paleontologists like us not only learn which species roamed the night, but also begin to guess how these dinosaurs lived and shared resources. can do.

S. dessert Had Extreme night vision Sensitive hearing, and perhaps this little dinosaur used its incredible sensations to hunt for prey at night. You may visually detect your prey and hear and track it from a distance before digging it out of the ground with a short one-clawed arm. In arid desert-like habitats millions of years ago, working at cooler temperatures at night may have been an evolutionary advantage.

But according to our analysis S. dessert That wasn’t the only dinosaur that was active at night.Other dinosaurs like V. Mongoliansis And eat plants Protoceratops Mongoliansis Both lived in the same habitat and had some dark vision.

Paleontologists currently do not know the complete suite of shared animals S. dessertExtreme nocturnal lifestyles in the ancient deserts of Mongolia – rarely find the right bone-injured fossils that allow paleontologists to investigate their senses. However, the presence of professional night foragers emphasizes that, as it is today, some dinosaurs roamed under the starry sky, avoiding the dangers and competition of the day.

Lars Schmitz is an associate professor of biology at Scripps College. Jonah Choiniere is a professor of dinosaur paleontology at the University of the Witwatersland. Roger Benson is a professor of paleontology at Oxford University.

This article was originally published by conversation Reissued here under a Creative Commons license.