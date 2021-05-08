New types of treatment may re-awaken the immune response to prostate cancer

Image: Single prostate cancer cell. credit: Ann Weston, Francis Crick Institute, CC BY-NC

Targeting molecules on the surface of immune cells may provide an exciting new way to treat prostate cancer by awakening the immune response to it.

A team from the Institute of Cancer Research in London and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust found that patients whose immune cells in the tumor showed a molecule called CD38 on their surface had a shorter lifespan than those who did not.

Researchers have found that the CD38 protein molecule appears to suppress the immune response, indicating that prostate cancer is well hidden from the immune system.

Target CD38

Their study shows that treatments targeting CD38, such as the multiple myeloma drug daratumumab, may also be promising for prostate cancer by awakening the anticancer immune response. Suggests.

As a result of new discoveries, researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and Royal Marsden are now in clinical trials to test whether targeting this CD38 pathway in people with prostate cancer will benefit them. Is being carried out.

They also believe that testing for CD38 can help identify patients with a poor prognosis and assess their likelihood of responding to a particular treatment.

Research Published in the journal Urology in Europe Funded by Prostate cancer UK, Movember, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Cancer Research UK And Sanofi-Aventis..

Researchers study prostate tumor samples to determine how often CD38 is present in various immune cells, whether its presence affects the rate of cancer progression, and how cancer progresses to develop resistance to treatment. I checked if it was likely.

Linked to worse survival results

The team found that the higher the density of immune cells displaying CD38, the lower the survival rate of prostate cancer patients. Density of CD38 immune cells above 1.5 per mm2 These biopsies from advanced prostate cancer more than doubled the risk of death.

Researchers have also found that as prostate cancer becomes resistant to hormone therapy, the density of immune cells that display CD38 in tumors increases.

They showed that CD38 is primarily present in a particular type of immune cell known as a B cell and is involved in the production of various molecules that raise or lower the level of the immune response.

Support for “anti-cancer” immune response

Some immune cells migrate from the blood to the tumor, recognize cancer cells as abnormal, help destroy them, and support the body’s “anticancer” immune response. However, researchers say that immune B cells that display CD38 on the surface may stop the function of anticancer T cells, suppress the anticancer immune response, and increase the likelihood that the disease will progress. I found that.

Therefore, researchers believe that CD38 levels can identify patients who can benefit from treatments that target the function of this molecule.

Clinical trials are currently underway to translate these findings and reactivate the anticancer immune response of prostate cancer.

Fighting Cancer Cloaking Strategies

Research Leader Professor Johann de Bono, A professor of cancer medicine at the Cancer Institute in London, and a consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“We believe that CD38 on the surface of immune cells acts to weaken the immune response. The presence of this protein in immune cells in prostate tumors reduces survival and anticancer. It has been shown to be a sign of depletion of the immune response. It is now clear that CD38 is involved in the growth and spread of prostate cancer, and CD38 is already present and used in other cancers. Targeting can be a promising new approach to treatment.

“Our findings suggest that we can target immune cells that display the CD38 protein on the surface to wake up the immune system again and fight the cancer’cloaking’strategy. I have already led clinical trials in this area. This is the first trial of prostate cancer. “

Professor Paul WorkmanThe Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Institute in London said:

“When cancer develops, its ability to evade the immune system often evolves, allowing it to continue to grow and spread without being attacked. In prostate cancer, the tumor is on the surface of immune cells. It suggests that a CD38 molecule may suppress the immune system. The findings are exciting and offer a whole new potential approach to treating prostate cancer using immunotherapy. Open. This approach is currently being tested in clinical trials that may show real benefit to patients. “