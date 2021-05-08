Sally’s Woman Faces World Ovarian Cancer Day Campaign in London, New York – Peace Arch News

on Ovarian cancer in the world Day, Catherine Iceworth’s face is found in people in two of the busiest places on the planet, due to a cause close to her heart.

Residents of Sally are one of the 30 women on the signboard of an international campaign to raise awareness about ovarian cancer, with the tagline “Advertisements you can’t miss about your cancer.” Is attached.

On Saturday, May 8th, signs will be seen at London’s famous Piccadilly Circus and Times Square in New York City to shed light on ovarian cancer variants. Low grade serous fluid (LGS)..

Eiswerth, who lives in Newton, was diagnosed with advanced LGS in May 2019 and is currently doing what she can to tell others about the symptoms, treatment, and research of ovarian cancer.

“Participating in World Ovarian Cancer Day (signboard campaign) is a small way I can help,” Eiswerth said. Now-leader.

The campaign, involving Eiswerth and three other Canadian women, is inspired by the efforts of the late Canadian model. Ellie may DayOnce in her underwear and entering Times Square, she showed the scars of surgery and raised the sign for World Ovarian Cancer Day. Mayday (also known as Ashley Luther) died in Vancouver in 2019 at the age of 30.

Prior to her diagnosis, Eiswerth says she showed zero symptoms of LGS.

“My cancer was discovered by chance when I went to the doctor for a medical examination,” she recalled. “My cancer was widespread. I had extensive abdominal surgery to remove many tumors, and then 6 months of chemotherapy to help treat the tumors that couldn’t be removed. Endured. “

A vice president of a civil engineering company, she worked all the time during chemotherapy.

She then found that the majority of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer had progressed as she did (stage 3 or 4), and most women had vague symptoms. I was shocked to know.

“Ovarian cancer is the most deadly gynecologic cancer in the long run,” says Eiswerth. “It cannot be diagnosed by the PAP test or other methods commonly used in women’s annual pelvic examinations. Little progress has been made and there has been little research.”

On social media, she connected with other women suffering from LGS, many in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

“They had small children at home, others were deprived of their ability to have children-and these young women were dying,” Eiswerth said. “This was not the” old woman “ovarian cancer I learned. I was very fortunate that my children graduated from college, got married and started their careers. My heart was absolutely broken for these young women. “

Through the treatment of ovarian cancer (cureourovariancancer.org/ca), Iceworth, an organization founded by Jane Ludman of New Zealand, supports BC cancer researchers who specialize in ovarian cancer variants.

“Finding a better treatment is very important,” she emphasized. “We must keep these young women alive long enough, get old, have a career and raise children.”

The May 8 billboard campaign donated by an advertising agency includes a 10-minute loop in London and a 24-hour rotation in New York.



[email protected]

Like us Facebook follow me Instagram Follow Tom twitter