Health
Sally’s Woman Faces World Ovarian Cancer Day Campaign in London, New York – Peace Arch News
on Ovarian cancer in the world Day, Catherine Iceworth’s face is found in people in two of the busiest places on the planet, due to a cause close to her heart.
Residents of Sally are one of the 30 women on the signboard of an international campaign to raise awareness about ovarian cancer, with the tagline “Advertisements you can’t miss about your cancer.” Is attached.
On Saturday, May 8th, signs will be seen at London’s famous Piccadilly Circus and Times Square in New York City to shed light on ovarian cancer variants. Low grade serous fluid (LGS)..
Eiswerth, who lives in Newton, was diagnosed with advanced LGS in May 2019 and is currently doing what she can to tell others about the symptoms, treatment, and research of ovarian cancer.
“Participating in World Ovarian Cancer Day (signboard campaign) is a small way I can help,” Eiswerth said. Now-leader.
The campaign, involving Eiswerth and three other Canadian women, is inspired by the efforts of the late Canadian model. Ellie may DayOnce in her underwear and entering Times Square, she showed the scars of surgery and raised the sign for World Ovarian Cancer Day. Mayday (also known as Ashley Luther) died in Vancouver in 2019 at the age of 30.
Prior to her diagnosis, Eiswerth says she showed zero symptoms of LGS.
“My cancer was discovered by chance when I went to the doctor for a medical examination,” she recalled. “My cancer was widespread. I had extensive abdominal surgery to remove many tumors, and then 6 months of chemotherapy to help treat the tumors that couldn’t be removed. Endured. “
A vice president of a civil engineering company, she worked all the time during chemotherapy.
She then found that the majority of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer had progressed as she did (stage 3 or 4), and most women had vague symptoms. I was shocked to know.
“Ovarian cancer is the most deadly gynecologic cancer in the long run,” says Eiswerth. “It cannot be diagnosed by the PAP test or other methods commonly used in women’s annual pelvic examinations. Little progress has been made and there has been little research.”
On social media, she connected with other women suffering from LGS, many in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.
“They had small children at home, others were deprived of their ability to have children-and these young women were dying,” Eiswerth said. “This was not the” old woman “ovarian cancer I learned. I was very fortunate that my children graduated from college, got married and started their careers. My heart was absolutely broken for these young women. “
#Powerfulvoices From #lowgradeserous #ovariancancer Women all over the world for the day of ovarian cancer in the world. # WOCD2020
Donate to research to help women live longer https://t.co/jZ8iK790Q7 pic.twitter.com/hMqqkKQP8R
— Cure ovarian cancer (@Cure_Ovarian_Ca) May 7, 2020
Through the treatment of ovarian cancer (cureourovariancancer.org/ca), Iceworth, an organization founded by Jane Ludman of New Zealand, supports BC cancer researchers who specialize in ovarian cancer variants.
“Finding a better treatment is very important,” she emphasized. “We must keep these young women alive long enough, get old, have a career and raise children.”
The May 8 billboard campaign donated by an advertising agency includes a 10-minute loop in London and a 24-hour rotation in New York.
[email protected]
Like us Facebook follow me Instagram Follow Tom twitter
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit