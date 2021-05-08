Know the dietary advice shared by the Center for COVID19 Patients

The center recently proposed a list of foods that should be included in the diet plan for people suffering from COVID-19 and help boost immunity. Read on to learn about diet plans and immunity-boosting foods.

The COVID-19 pandemic must have opened our eyes to the importance of boosting immunity to effectively combat a variety of illnesses and infectious diseases. In the second wave of this pandemic, people are succumbing to infection. At such times, the Center suggested several items that COVID-19 patients should include in their diet.

The government has proposed a general diet plan for Twitter handles. This helps maintain muscle strength and energy and boosts immunity. Government guidelines advised eating soft foods in small portions and adding Amchoor to the foods.

The government-shared list consists of at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables to get enough vitamins and minerals. It also contains dark chocolate and turmeric milk. It suggests consuming at least 70 percent of cocoa to help address anxiety during illness. Turmeric milk boosts immunity and helps heal inflammation and injuries.

See the list of items that should be included in the diet of COVID-19 patients:

We recommend whole grains such as finger millet, oats and amaranth.

An excellent source of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, paneer, soybeans, nuts and seeds.

Healthy fats such as walnuts, almonds, olive oil and mustard oil.

5 servings of colored fruits and vegetables to get enough vitamins and minerals.

A small amount of dark chocolate containing at least 70 percent cocoa to relieve anxiety.

Turmeric milk once a day to boost immunity.

Eat soft food little by little and add Amchoor to the food.

