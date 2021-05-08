Coronavirus: No evidence that mild covid causes persistent heart damage, research found





A new study shows that mild Covid infections are very unlikely to cause permanent damage to the structure or function of the heart.

Researchers say the results published today in the journal JACC Cardiovascular Imaging should reassure the general public as the vast majority of people infected with the virus develop mild or asymptomatic symptoms.

The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and the Baht Charity, included 149 health care workers hired from Baht. health Royal Free London NHS Trust. This is the largest and most detailed study to date on mild Covid-19 infections and their long-term effects on the heart. Since severe hospitalized Covid-19 infections are associated with blood clots, heart inflammation, and heart damage, there is concern that mild infections can cause similar complications. However, to date, little information has specifically investigated the long-term effects on the people and heart of this group. Researchers identified mild Covid-19 participants from the COVID sortium, a study at three hospitals in London, where healthcare professionals received weekly blood, saliva, and nasal swab samples for 16 weeks. We analyzed cardiac MRI scans of 74 healthcare workers who recovered from mild Covid-19 6 months after mild infection and compared them with 75 healthy age-, gender- and ethnic-matched control scans. I investigated the structure and function of the heart. I have never been infected. They found no difference in the size or amount of muscle in the left ventricle (the main chamber of the heart, which is responsible for pumping blood around the body), or the ability to pump blood from the heart. The amount of heart inflammation and scarring, and the elasticity of the aorta, which is important for the easy drainage of blood from the heart, remained the same between the two groups. Researchers analyzed blood samples and found no difference between the two chemical markers of myocardial damage, troponin and NT-proBNP, six months after mild Covid-19 infection. A few abnormalities were identified by MRI, but they were not found more often in people with mild Covid-19 than in those who never had them. The change may have been caused by something other than Coronavirus, And they may not make a noticeable difference in personal health. Researchers and cardiologists say that screening the hearts of people with mild infections has little benefit. The study should focus on those who suffer from severe Covid-19, high-risk groups, or those who continue to have the condition known as Long Covid. Dr. Thomas Trebel, a cardiologist and BHF interim researcher at the University College London, said: “But we are now stage This is an example of a pandemic where you can actually begin to understand the long-term effects of Covid-19 on heart and vascular health. “We were able to take advantage of the incredible frontline staff who were exposed to the virus last year, showing that the vast majority of people who have used Covid-19 do not appear to be at increased risk. I’m happy. The onset of future cardiac complications. We now need to pay attention to the long-term effects of the virus on those who have been hit hardest by the disease. ” Dr. Sonya Bab Narayan, a cardiologist and associate medical director of the British Heart Foundation, said: Mild or asymptomatic. “Through the pandemic, BHF researchers have been investigating the short-term and long-term effects of Covid-19 on the heart and circulatory system. There is much more to do, but so far it is mild. Covid-19 infection does not appear to be associated with persistent heart damage. ”

