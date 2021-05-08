NSW will not record new cases of COVID-19 as restrictions continue





NSW has not recorded new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 from 24 hours to 8 pm last night. During this time, 22,153 tests were conducted. NSW Health thanked the community for answering the phone to take the test as it continued to search for the source of infection after being diagnosed with a man in his 50s earlier this week. A male partner was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Woolworths in Double Bay has been added to the list of public sites, including beaches east and north of Sydney and CBD venues. Sydney Hotel Quarantine Data According to NSW Health data, cases of COVID-19 obtained in India have escalated at a quarantine hotel in Sydney, but have not yet exceeded the number of infections from the United States. read more People in the supermarket from 10:45 am to 11:00 am on Monday are advised to take a test and self-quarantine. Yesterday, Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian said he was pleased with how the state handled the latest case. “Obviously, the only concern for us is that at least one person is in the community and has been doing business for several days without knowing that they are infected with the virus,” she said. “We know that at least one person, and perhaps more, is walking around with the virus.” NSW Health introduced an additional COVID-19 limit this week. This applies on Mother’s Day weekends and requires you to limit the number of people in your house to 20 or wear a mask indoors. XOPP, a restaurant in Chinatown visited by men during the infection, has revealed concerns that the number of people checking in is very small and the infection to the community may increase. A complete list of venues is available at NSW Health website.. Epidemiologist Mary-Louise McCrows said it would take two weeks before Greater Sydney could be said to have avoided more locally occurring cases of coronavirus. And although it was good to receive a negative test result for close contact with the infected couple, it is still in its infancy. “I think this shows how lucky we are,” she said. “Even people with high viral load do not necessarily spread as effectively as others, but that does not mean that we will not see a few more cases in the next 7 to 14 days.” There were 6 new cases of overseas travelers returning to Japan due to hotel quarantine. The new restrictions will apply throughout Greater Sydney until 12:01 am on Monday, May 10. What you need to know about coronavirus:

