Michigan: 54% Vaccinated, including Out-of-State Residents | National

Lansing, Michigan (AP) —Michigan said late Friday that 54% of adults over the age of 16 had at least one COVID-19 shot. This is a jump of about 2.5 percentage points after considering out-of-state or federal vaccinated people. Facility.
With the addition of nearly 227,000 inhabitants to the number of states, Michigan is 55% benchmark Governor Gretchen says it is necessary to enable face-to-face work in all sectors, including offices. The resumption step takes place two weeks after reaching the milestone.
According to state officials, the new tracker uses data from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, providing access to data from federal agencies such as out-of-state health care providers and veterans’ hospitals.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, State Chief Health Officer and Chief Health Adjutant, said the “Vaccto Normal” tracker provides the most complete vaccination quote.
“Missigander can protect herself, her family and the community by shooting her arms as soon as possible and end this pandemic as soon as possible,” she said in a statement.
Approximately 4.4 million Michiganders (53.9%) over the age of 16 receive a single dose. This is above the 51.5% shown on Friday’s state’s regular vaccine dashboard.
The state health department urged people vaccinated in another state to see their next doctor or bring their card to the local health department. Therefore, vaccination information will be updated in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry.
More than a week ago, Democrat Whitmer announced plans to link the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to vaccination coverage.
Capacity in sports stadiums, banquet halls, conference centers and funeral homes is 60%, increasing to 25% in two weeks and 50% in gyms. Restaurants and bars will no longer have a curfew at 11:00 pm.
Social distance remains, but all indoor capacity restrictions are lifted two weeks after a single dose is taken by 65% of eligible people.
In 70%, two weeks later, the state will revoke mask and rally orders and stop imposing widespread mitigation measures unless an unexpected situation such as a vaccine-resistant mutant occurs. Authorities could delay deregulation in areas where the 7-day case rate exceeds 250 per million.
