Doctors at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital poison colleague’s water with HIV blood

A doctor at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is being investigated by police for poisoning a colleague’s drinking water due to a disagreement between the two. The doctor whose name is hidden is said to be working in the obstetrics and gynecology department of a teaching hospital. In a daily graphic reportage witnessed by GhanaWebThe incident, which occurred around 11:30 am on Thursday, May 6, 2021, was reported to the Korle Bu District Police for investigation. fact The complaint is allegedly filed with his lawyer, a doctor at KBTH at Kwame Ganfi’s company, to his office. The complaining doctor was working with six other doctors in the hospital’s Labor Ward 1 and when he returned to the office at the end of the 24-hour shift, he detected that drinking water was in a bottle. Said. The room was contaminated with HIV-infected blood. He said he found a reddish substance that looked like blood in water, and based on his suspicion, tested a sample of the water in the bottle in clinical trials to confirm that the water contained blood. It was. Further testing confirmed that the blood in the water was HIV positive. The doctor informed the police that one of his colleagues was suspected of being behind the act and gave the doctor’s name to the police. According to the complainant, he and the other doctors disagreed while working in the delivery ward. According to a Daily Graphic report, Mrs. Efia Tenge, a spokesman for the Accra Regional Police Command and Deputy Police Police (DSP), confirmed that such an incident had been reported to police and is under investigation.

