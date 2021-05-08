COVID Survivor Celebrating Mother’s Day After Childbirth in a Medically Induced Coma – NBC New York





This Mother’s Day will be a very special day for new moms and foets on the verge of losing their lives on COVID-19. It was the happiest time of their life. Serena Torres and her husband Joe were expecting their first baby. However, in October last year, six months pregnant, Torres became infected with the coronavirus. Her condition deteriorated day by day. “No one expected it to go downhill like it did,” Torres said. She was taken to the Westchester Medical Center, where at some point her lungs, heart, and kidneys were all dysfunctional. Torres was placed in a medically induced coma. “By the end of October, she was as sick as possible for humans,” said Dr. Dipac Chandy, who is in charge of critical care at the hospital, and it was soon decided that Torres would undergo an emergency caesarean section. .. section. “I remember she asked where the baby was and said she had a baby in the NICU,” said Missett Fauntleroy, a nurse manager in the hospital. Torres said he doesn’t remember much when he fought to stay alive, but he remembers why he fought. My name is Little Alessandra Rose, a healthy daughter who was waiting to see her mother. “I had a picture of her on the wall, and I always kept my focus on her,” Torres said. Four months later, Torres hugged the baby girl for the first time, and the reunion that everyone had been waiting for finally arrived. It was love on the first site. “You wait every day, fight every day to get better, and when you finally hug her and see her picture not correct it,” she said. Torres is still facing a long road to recovery. She suffered from memory loss, nerve damage and all her toes had to be amputated. But Dr. Chandy said Torres’ fight to stay alive and meet his daughter inspired them. “I think she gave us a lot of inspiration from her energy alone,” he said. One day, Torres tells Alessandra to share with her an article and what she remembers about everything that happened before and after the day she was born. But for now, she’s finally focused on becoming a mom on Mother’s Day weekend.

..





