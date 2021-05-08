Connect with us

Health

Main CDC reports 289 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

13 hours ago

On Saturday, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 289 COVID-19 cases and one new death as the state’s adult population passed the 50% milestone of full vaccination this week.

According to CDC statistics, mainners over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at a rate of 51.15 percent. Maine Health has also begun vaccination registration for teens this week. Federal approval of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15.. Meanwhile, young people are still pushing for new cases. Of the 289 new cases on Saturday, 135 were people under the age of 30, or about 47 percent.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 63,750 on Saturday. Of these, 47,202 have been confirmed by testing and 16,548 are considered possible cases of COVID-19. The 7-day average for new daily cases was 304.9.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 795 people have died of COVID-19 in Maine. Information about the person reported dead on Saturday was not yet available from the main CDC.

Maine remains one of the highest immunization rates in the country, with full immunization rates 10 percent above the national average. Only Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont outnumbered Maine in terms of the proportion of the population receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Janet Mills said in a statement Friday, “We are proud to report that more than half of the people in Maine have received the final dose of the vaccine, but there is still much work to be done to support this pandemic. “. “We will continue our efforts to expand access to vaccines, enter hard-to-reach communities and deliver shots to weapons. We can defeat this virus and its variants and return to normal as soon as possible. We recommend that everyone be vaccinated so that they can. “

Information on vaccination centers and booking reservations is available at https://www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is seeking full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, and schools such as the University of Maine are closely watching. The vaccine is currently receiving an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and some schools are hesitant to request vaccination until the injection is fully approved.

If the Pfizer vaccine is fully approved, the main university system is likely to require students and staff to do so this fall, said Prime Minister Danel Malloy.

“I think people have the right to know that it has been thoroughly tested and scrutinized before the state system demands it,” Malloy said.

Bowdoin College and the University of New England have already mandated vaccinations.

By Saturday morning, Maine had given 652,242 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 575,539 final doses. Of the state’s 1.3 million population, 48.52 percent received the first dose.

Of the population aged 16 and over who are currently vaccinated, 51.15 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases by county was 7,668 in Androscogin, 1,710 in Aroostook, 16,561 in Cumberland, 1,266 in Franklin, 1,250 in Hancock, 5,938 in Kennebec, and Knox. There were 1,048 cases, 949 cases in Lincoln, 3,381 cases in Oxford, and 5,588 cases. Penobscot, Piscataquis 479, Sagadahoc 1,342, Somerset 2,003, Wald 890, Washington 845, York 12,832.

By age, 18.3% of patients were under 20 years old, 18.6% were in their 20s, 14.8% were in their 30s, 13.4% were in their 40s, 14.7% were in their 50s, 10.5% were in their 60s, and 5.4% were in their 70s. 4.4% were over 80 years old.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were more than 157 million known cases of COVID-19 and 3.27 million deaths worldwide on Saturday. In the United States, 32.6 million people have died and 581,000 have died.

This story will be updated.

