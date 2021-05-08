COVID-19 variant case mounted in North Dakota





At least 219 COVID-19 variants have been identified in the state, said Kirby Kluger, head of disease control at the North Dakota Department of Health. However, Kruger said this is just a snapshot of the potential high number of cases of the COVID-19 variant in North Dakota. Because cases of COVID-19 are determined as mutants, health authorities perform genomic sequencing on positive cases and analyze their genetic makeup. This process is not performed on all COVID-19 tests in the state, and the health department is responsible for the genomes of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 or those who have been vaccinated with the virus but are still positive. Priority is given to the execution of sequence determination. Later, this is also known as a breakthrough case. “We have some choice of what to test for the variant,” Kruger said. “One of the things we are interested in is … whether the mutation can lead to hospitalization and is a breakthrough case where the mutation is the cause.”





North Dakota Disease Control Director Kirby Kluger (right) will talk about COVID-19 at a press conference in Bismarck on March 3. Former state health officer Mirin Tufte stands behind Kruger. (Forum news service file photo) So far, the Ministry of Health has found 10 people hospitalized for the mutant, and 16 breakthrough cases have been identified, according to Kluger. He said it is not enough to predict the number of mutations that may exist in the state, as the state is only sequencing the genome of a particular test. For North Dakota and other neighboring states such as South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates: More than half of the identified COVID-19 cases It was caused by the first variant discovered in the UK within the last two weeks. As the coronavirus continues to penetrate the community, it mutates and creates new strains. The CDC states that these strains can be easily transmitted and has identified five variants of concern originating from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and California. Two studies Published this week The Pfizer vaccine is highly effective against British and South African variants, and one study found that the Pfizer vaccine was 97.4% effective in preventing serious symptoms for all COVID-19 strains. I am. The vaccine has been found to be 100% effective in preventing worse results against strains in the United Kingdom and South Africa. As the variants are evolving rapidly and COVID-19 vaccination rates have leveled off in recent weeks, health officials have called “herd immunity,” that is, enough people in the community to immunize against the disease. It is said that the virus does not spread. Even if it does, it may not be achievable in the foreseeable future. Kluger recommended that North Dakota be vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus and prevent serious consequences. “It will help protect those who are in close contact with those they care about, and it will help reduce those who are hospitalized and those who are dying,” Kluger said. Readers can contact reporter Michelle Griffith, a member of the Report for Americacorps, at mgriffith @ forumcomm.com.

