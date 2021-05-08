This is an early warning system for the next surge of coronavirus mutants.

font size:

GThe economic surveillance program allowed scientists to track down the coronavirus during the pandemic process. By testing a patient sample, researchers can diagnose COVID-19. However, genetic alterations in the virus can also be used to recreate its migration pathways and identify the emergence of new viral variants.

So Microbiologist, I investigated how quickly the coronavirus genome mutated during a pandemic. I understand how quickly these changes lead to new cases And the rapid spread of the disease.

By linking genetic alterations to the emergence of new disease clusters, our research suggests how genomic surveillance can provide new early warnings about what will happen in the future. Daily reports of how the virus is evolving can warn you before the number of cases explodes.

Mutations occur and can be tracked

Around 2012, researchers began developing genome sequencing as a method for public health professionals. Track infectious diseases.. Basically, they can “read” the entire genetic code of an organism, a long list of A, C, G, and T molecules that make up the blueprint for proteins that perform the functions of cells.

When a pathogen infects a host, the pathogen breeds itself. Changes to the genetic code can occur at this point. For example, like a typo, copy a page of text and replace A with T in one place. These changes are mutations. They provide new instructions for the next generation who can offer new features. You can probably move between hosts, survive and start outbreaks, or cause new symptoms.

Multiple versions of the same organism have variations in the genetic code and circulate during the outbreak of the disease. Different versions can become more or less common, depending on the success of infection and spread to new hosts.

Historically, public health laboratories tracked disease outbreaks by pathogen name (SARS, Salmonella, Ebola, etc.). However, as the speed and accuracy of genome sequencing increased, researchers found that the same pathogen could be divided into many different subpopulations based on genetic variation.

These are the variants you hear about coronavirus. The first B.1.1.7 strain to emerge in the UK, the B.1.617 version identified in India, and both B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants. Born in California. All are technically classified as the same SARS-CoV-2 virus, but their functionality may be quite different.

Screening is not the same as sequencing

When a human sample is tested for SARS-CoV-2, the lab A technique called PCR To identify the presence of a particular coronavirus gene. This method is suitable for screening – it diagnoses whether the person actually has COVID-19. It also provides important monitoring data about the number of people who have the coronavirus at a particular time and place.

However, it does not sequence the entire genome consisting of 30,000 nucleotides-their As, Gs, Cs and Ts. PCR screening tests help infect human cells by looking for one small part of the coronavirus’s genetic code, a gene associated with the virus’s peplomeries. This technique does not search for mutations occurring in other parts of the genome and does not flag them.



Bart Weimer and Darwin Bandoy, CC BY-ND

But other mutations are definitely happening. Sequencing the entire genome of a coronavirus sample creates a huge list of variants. Our study addresses this constantly changing list and shows that mutations in the spike gene not only lead to new developmental clusters, but additional mutations in other genes also increase development.

Variant and outbreak connection

To understand the role of these mutations, we directly associated the mutants present at specific times and locations with the coronavirus. Reproductive number, known as R for short.. R is a method of quantifying the intensity of an outbreak of an infectious disease. This represents the number of additional people that the infected person spreads the bacteria.

However, R does not tell you which version of the viral genome was passed. By directly linking R with the existing variants, we were able to identify specific mutations that emerged and increased the spread of the virus. We have found that as new variants become more common, COVID-19 diagnoses surge.

By integrating genomics with classical epidemiology, we have created a tool that takes into account increasing variants and R to warn how quickly cases spread and which variants are likely to cause new outbreaks. ..

To test this approach, 150 genomes were used to correlate the SARS-CoV-2 genotype for the first 3 months of the pandemic with daily R. Our method predicted the near future of outbreaks in four different countries, each with different levels of mandatory social intervention.

This preliminary evidence relied on a small number of genomic sequences, which were all data available from the early stages of the pandemic. As the pandemic continues, The lab is sequencing thousands of genomes Every week around the world. The same observations were reached by replicating the first estimate using the UK’s 20,000 genomes. New variants result in more infections, subspecies continue to spread, and prevalence continues to increase as the pandemic continues.

By incorporating genomic sequencing data and information about transmissibility, we created a kind of early warning system that made it possible to predict diffusion events. In the real world, such advance warnings can inform public health decisions regarding social intervention. People can prepare for the expected outbreak. The bonus is that the model will also be visible when the highly contagious variants are diminishing. This provides solid evidence to help relax the restrictions and return to normal.

Scan the horizon for future threats

Public health believes that it is in the early days of integration of genomic sequencing and infectious disease tracking. It envisions a reference library of pathogen genomes and represents the diversity of many of their new mutants. This is a new tool for epidemiologists and may be part of a regular surveillance program that may continue beyond the current pandemic.

In the future, scientists hope they don’t have to wait for the outbreak to spread. Our research suggests that early identification of mutant growth can allow public health authorities to respond quickly before the inevitable increase in new disease cases. We believe that this type of early warning system can increase public safety against all pathogens and reduce the occurrence of all types of organisms.

Bart C. Weimer, Professor of Population Health and Reproduction, University of California, Davis And Darwin Bandoy, PhD Student of Integrated Pathology, University of California, Davis

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..

