One more died and 408 new





There was one more Covid-related death and 408 new cases of the disease were notified to the Ministry of Health. The number of coronavirus patients in the ICU is 33, one less than yesterday. There were 110 inpatients with Covid-19, and there were nine more hospitalizations in the last 24 hours. In Ireland, a total of 4,919 people died in Covid-19. The cumulative total number of cases since the pandemic began is 252,303. Of the cases reported today, 205 are male, 202 are female, and 77% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years. As of May 6, Ireland received 1,746,912 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 1,267,167 were first vaccinated and 479,745 were completely vaccinated with two vaccinations. The 5-day moving average for new cases is 406. This is a slight decrease from a month ago when the 5-day moving average was 411. HSE CEO says the current hospital numbers are “encouraging” when compared to what happened a few weeks ago. “We now have a proven combination of victories, vaccination programs, and public support for public health measures,” Paul Reed said on Twitter. The majority of ICU Covid patients are at St. James Hospital (8) and Mater (5). The story of the latest coronavirus No Covid-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland today, but 81 new positive cases have been identified. Meanwhile, immunologists say alcohol intake needs to be mitigated so that the immune system responds to the best possible response when vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. Dr. Annie Curtis is a Senior Lecturer at the Royal College of Surgeons, School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Regarding RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor program, Dr. Curtis said opening a bottle of champagne on the day of receiving the jab “may not be the best option” because vaccination can have side effects. It was. “Maybe we’ll wait for the celebration when you reach full immunity,” she said, adding that for most people this is two weeks after their second jab. “Moderateness is the key,” Dr. Curtis urged, adding that moderate drinking is okay. “It’s great that we are all vaccinated. There are many things we can do to maximize the chances of the immune system responding best. Moderate alcohol is one of them.”

