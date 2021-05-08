One more death and 408 new cases confirmed in the state

One additional death of Covid-19 and 408 new cases were confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC).

The death toll is 4,919 and the number of cases is 252,303.

The 5-day moving average is currently 406. Of the 408 new cases, 77% are under 45 and have a median age of 31.

110 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized on Saturday morning, 10 fell overnight, 33 of whom were hospitalized in the ICU and one fell.

According to the latest figures, a record number of 46,374 Covid-19 vaccinations were given on Thursday.

That number surpasses the previous daily record of 44,534 vaccines delivered on April 30.

There were 33,915 first doses and 12,219 second doses on Thursday. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine given to homeless people in Dublin was also given 23 times.

The total number of vaccines given on Thursday evening was 1,746,912, consisting of a first dose of 1,267,086 doses (32.6 percent of the eligible population over the age of 16) and a second dose of 479,745 doses.

This means that 12.5% ​​of the target population, or one-eighth, is fully vaccinated.

According to the Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly, 500,000 people have registered on the HSE portal to receive the vaccine. Currently, the portal is registering 55-year-olds.

Saturday morning, HSE CEO Paul lead The vaccination program has reduced the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital to 111, down from 2,000 inpatients and 200 in the ICU to 34 in the ICU in January.

In some countries where Covid-19 infection rates are still high, it has become clear that pop-up test centers may turn into permanent facilities during the pandemic.

HSE currently operates 16 walk-in facilities nationwide. They are designed to allow asymptomatic people to take the test for free.

To date, 62,300 cases have been tested at the walk-in center, more than 2,000 cases of Covid-19 have been found, and a positive rate of 3.5% has been shown.

The walk-in center appears to be for asymptomatic people only, but about half of those who test positive have mild symptoms.

Currently, the walk-in center tests 2,000 people a day.

Niamh O’Beirne, the national leader in testing and tracing, found that the highest prevalence was in northern and western Dublin, and Donegal The walk-in center has a positive rate of as high as 7%.

This is compared to the national positive rate of symptomatic individuals, or the positive rate as close contact with positive cases referred by the GP for a 2.5% test.

Dublin virus hotspots include: Coolock, Liberty’s, Blanchardstown, Mulhuddart, Finglas, Tarato And Barry Mann..To Letterkenny A 5% positive rate was observed among the 2,000 people who came to the test this week.

O’Beirne said the walk-in center indicates that these areas need static sites. “We need to be there on an ongoing basis and make the tests easily accessible to people in those communities,” she said. “The data show that we need to be there and we need to stay there too.”

HSE is also involved in 7-day contact tracing for people who test positive at the walk-in center.

The source of infection can be identified in 80% of the positive cases identified at the walk-in center, and 20% claim that they do not know where they picked up the virus.

Of the 20%, almost half (47%) suspected they picked it up while shopping, followed by work (19.2%) and transportation (4.2%). Only about 1 percent claim they may have picked it up at a get-together.

Ms. O’Beirne explained that the majority of people who get Covid-19 in social situations such as birthday parties and funerals are in 80% of those who know the source of the infection.

She hopes the Covid-19 test will continue for at least the rest of the year. “We know that during the summer we will need everything we have now,” she said. “Our concern is that young people can move illness when we open up society, but that does not necessarily affect hospitalization or ICU. The potential for more cases is possible. Yes, but there is no knock-on effect. How much do you tolerate?

“We will look again in September to see what we need. We are in the UK Israel And see what’s happening in those countries. Can they keep Covid-19 under control? “

She expects Covid-19 to move to a seasonal illness that resembles the flu and colds next year.