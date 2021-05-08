Did the clues to the origin of the pandemic lurking in the Natural History Museum all the time?

TThe Natural History Museum has unearthed a “treasure” of thousands of bat skulls, skins and pickles dating back about 300 years. Researchers want to shed light on the origins of pandemics, including Covid-19.

The museum indexes about 12,000 samples from three major bat families stored deep in the vault, where scientists lived for centuries of flying mammals. The purpose is to be able to track. How they carry the virus “spillover” to humans..

Technological advances in DNA sampling mean that pathogens lurking in pickles (many dating back to the British Empire) may also be revealed for the first time.









Bat skulls from some of the specimens preserved in the museum





credit : Simon Townsley / The Telegraph





Jonathan Ball, a professor of virology at the University of Nottingham, said:

“This collection is a treasure trove and a source of new information about known and potentially unknown viral threats.”

“If you find a coronavirus in a bat that is very similar to the human coronavirus, you can use it to get a better idea of ​​where the virus might have originated. “









Bat specimens are stored in a storage cabinet in the basement of the museum





credit : Simon Townsley / The Telegraph





The· Telegraph Exclusive access to the museum’s bat collection, including specimens from before 1753, when the world-famous institution was founded, was granted.

Researchers in London are collaborating with eight other European museums to meticulously document samples and turn various records into a digitized “bat library” by the end of the year.









Phaedra Kokkini, a digitizer working on a project with dim round-leaved bats collected from Indonesia





credit : Simon Townsley / The Telegraph





The journey deep into the museum is another world-some are Harry Potter, some are Joseph Conrad, and some are The Matrix. The contrast with the magnificent and airy public gallery is impressive.

We went through a windowless “tank room”. There, hundreds of pickles float completely inanimate in alcohol under eerie orange light.

Sitting on the shelves are venomous snakes, possums, and komodo dragons. Even a giant squid is a tentacle that stretches about 28 feet throughout the room.

The bat room feels like a relief at first. A long, dim neon-lit metal gray cabinet stands from the floor to the ceiling of the regiment. It could be an underground computer bank or an archive of the Secret Service.

Only when the cabinet door opens you face thousands of roaring pickled bats, and their mouths are pinned with a frozen scream.

“It allows us to identify them from their teeth,” explains Roberto Portera Migez, a tall senior curator with long black hair and skull-themed jewelery.





Some of the dried specimens dating back to the 18th century





credit : Simon Townsley





On the second floor of the Mammal Tower, thousands of dried samples of skins, wings, skeletons, skulls, etc. are lined up in rows of wooden cabinets.

Like their “wet” cousins, they were brought to the museum during the imperial era by explorers returning from far-flung corners of the globe.

All have a handwritten label, often in the hands of the explorer, with details of the specimen’s gender, geography, and genus. Bombay ’32, Togian Islands, Congo, China … The list continues.

The backbone of the museum’s online library is the data on these labels, which is of great value to virologists and other scientists.









Roberto Portera Migez, Senior Curator of the Natural History Museum





credit : Simon Townsley / The Telegraph





Observations from collectors’ field notes, such as whether bats were found in isolated caves or near human settlements, are also recorded for the first time.









Pickled and preserved leaf-nosed bats





credit : Simon Townsley / The Telegraph





“Many of the possibilities here are unexplored just because the collection is invisible,” says Portela Miguez. “To put this open access database together, it’s like building a pillar in your home. It will help people do more research globally.”

In total, the museum has at least 50,000 bat specimens, and the current project aims to record about 12,000 from three families: Old World leaf-nose bats, horseshoe-shaped bats, and Trident bats.

Bat pickles with key organs interrupted in time unharmed may provide the most compelling clues about Pathogens and the origin of the pandemic..









This project offers the possibility to understand how, when and why spillover events are happening





credit : Simon Townsley / The Telegraph





Bats make up 20% of all mammalian species and are known to carry thousands of viruses that can infect humans.

Just last month, researchers discovered the coronavirus in a colony of horseshoe-shaped bats in Somerset, Gloucestershire, and Wales, but there are still no signs that it could spread to humans.

According to a joint report by the World Health Organization and China In the origin of Sars-Cov-2, Covid-19 virus has appeared in bats and is most likely infecting humans through unidentified intermediate animals.

And in Yunnan, China, experts have previously discovered a bat-borne coronavirus that is 96% identical to the initial sequence of Sars-Cov-2.

However, tracking wild bats and revealing details about the pathogens lurking in them can be a daunting task.

While the virus hunter is wearing a hazmat suit and kitting out Step into the jungle or caves to collect samples, The museum offers different ways to study flying mammals.

“These people are very difficult to monitor in the wild, so the museum collection provides a portal, or mini-window, to what happened at a particular location and at a particular time,” said Portela Miguez. I will.

Professor Ball added that the technology needed to study viruses in pickled bats has only emerged in the last five to ten years. Extracts delicate RNA viruses such as Ebola, measles, and Sars-Cov-2.

“We do a small fine needle biopsy through a bat and try to hit the liver or major organs,” said Professor Ball.

“Once we have a tissue sample, we hope that the nucleic acids or RNA it contains are reasonably well preserved. If so, we basically traverse the RNA using a process called meta. You can check if the virus is present. Genomics. “

Small evidence of a proof-of-concept study by Professor Ball’s team confirmed that the process worked, but studies from museum collections elsewhere had promising results.









Specimens collected from the Malay Peninsula in 1898





credit : Simon Townsley / The Telegraph





In a preprint released in January, researchers identified a coronavirus closely associated with the bat Sars-Cov-2, which was collected in Cambodia in 2010 and held at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris for 10 years. did.

“It’s exciting. There is great potential for trying to understand how, when, and why these spillover events occur,” says Professor Ball. “And hopefully, you’ll have a better understanding of what’s there and how it’s evolving, so you can stitch together different parts of the puzzle.”

“The whole process is a journey of discovery,” added Portela Miguez. “We can only estimate the number of samples we have. We can only estimate the amount of information we are trying to obtain.

“But uploading whatever we find, people can get more information to set up the project, where these species occur, where they live, and how they live. You may be able to better understand what you were doing and predict future threats. “

Protect yourself and your family by learning more Global health security