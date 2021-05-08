New Brunswick reports another death, eight new cases of COVID-19-New Brunswick





New Brunswick reports eight new cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Saturday, and another death. The person who died reportedly was in his 90s and was a resident of the current Grand Falls special home, Pavilion Beaulieu. Four people have died at home since last Sunday. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen COVID-19 contact another family in New Brunswick in the worst possible way,” Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd said in a statement. “We are saddened by this loss and, on behalf of all Newbrands Wicker, condolences to this individual’s family and friends.” read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick reports one more death in a special nursing home The new cases include two cases involving people under the age of 19 in Zone 1 of the Moncton region. One case is travel related and the other is the contact information for a previously confirmed case. The story continues under the ad There are two cases in Zone 2 of the St. John region. Both are individuals in their thirties and both are related to travel. Trend story The woman reportedly set fire to the occupied house and saw it burning from a lawn chair.

The Ontario Government Needs to Reopen Outdoor Space “Immediately”: Canadian Pediatric Society One case is a person in his 50s in Zone 3 of the Fredericton area, under investigation. And there are three new cases in Zone 6, Bassert area, which include people in their 20s, 50s, and 90s and older. These are all close contacts of previously confirmed cases. There are currently 141 active cases in New Brunswick. Ten patients are hospitalized, including two in the intensive care unit. Three out of ten patients are hospitalized outside the state. Public health conducted 1,459 tests on Friday. Latest information on UNB outbreaks The state also provided up-to-date information on the outbreak of the first B.1.167 variant detected in India at the University of New Brunswick residence. It is linked to at least 14 cases. According to the release, residents who failed the test will be released from self-quarantine at 11:59 pm on Saturday night. “The rest of the cases will continue to be supported and will end self-quarantine over the next week,” the release said. The story continues under the ad















4:50

International Concerns About India’s COVID Crisis





International Concerns About India’s COVID Crisis – April 24, 2021

View link »

<br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos