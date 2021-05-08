Pennsylvania: Pike County Tick-borne Disease Task Force Announces Research Results







By NewsDesk @infectiousdiseasenews Officials in Pike County, northeastern Pennsylvania, said: Tick-borne disease task force.. This survey is from 2018 to 2019 Jane Huffman Institute for Wildlife Genetics, East Stroudsburg University.. Baseline study 1,000 Blacklegged Ticks were collected and tested on the organisms responsible for seven diseases called pathogens that mites can carry. The intent was to assess disease and infection rates to provide educational outreach to the general public and healthcare professionals on the risk and prevention of tick-borne diseases. Pike County was divided into a grid of 9 sections, with 3-5 tick collection sites selected for each section. Milford Autonomous Region was tested as the tenth section with three collection sites. Only larval (immature) or adult life stage black-footed mites were tested for disease. All mite species other than the black-footed mites found were collected and described, but were not tested for disease. These included the following species: dog mites, ticks, and Asian longhorn beetles. The survey was conducted from spring 2018 to autumn 2019 due to increased tick activity in spring and autumn. Dog mites were found only in spring because they are not active in the fall life cycle. result • A total of 1,051 Blacklegged Ticks and 1,003 DogTicks were collected. It is reported that one tick and one longhorn beetle were also found. There was fairly even division between female and male mites.

• Collected black-legged mites were tested for Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, Bartonella disease, Mycoplasma disease, Miyamotoi, and Powassan virus strain II (also known as deer mite virus).

• Lyme disease is the most prevalent, with 38.77% of mites positive for this pathogen.

• Baltonerosis was the second highest finding, with 18.52% of mites positive for this pathogen.

• There were 123 mites found to have more than one disease known as superinfection. The presence of multiple illnesses can complicate medical diagnosis and treatment and increase the severity of symptoms. The highest coinfections observed were Lyme disease and anaplasmosis. <br /> “So far, this study is the largest and most comprehensive analysis of tick-borne disease completed in one county in Pennsylvania. The results of this study show details of tick-borne and tick-borne disease throughout the county. Contribute to the overall goals of the Task Force by providing key point data and raising awareness for doctors and residents. Use this data to expose exposure to these tick-borne diseases in Pennsylvania. We can provide better education on risk, “said Nicole Chinichi, director of the Jane Huffman Institute for Wildlife Genetics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos