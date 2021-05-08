Another Mainer dies after state reports 287 additional COVID-19 cases





The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 287 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday. The number of main state residents who died from COVID-19 is currently 795. A new death on Saturday was reported in Franklin County. 287 additional cases The total number of cases since the outbreak in Maine has reached 63,750. According to the Maine CDC, the Maine CDC states that 575,539 Maine (42.82% of the population) received the final COVID-19 vaccine. 63,750 Confirmed cases: 47,202 Possible cases: 16,548 Cumulative positive rate: 2.79% 14-day positive rate: 2.5% Currently hospitalized: 134 Patients on intensive care: 50 Patients using ventilation system: 23 Main Get more detailed COVID-19 data from CDCMaineCOVID-19 Latest Vaccines People 16 years and older can be vaccinated regardless of their place of residence. The state removed the residence requirement on May 4. Call the vaccine provider Maine Health: 1-877-780-7545 or register here. Northern Light Health: Call 207-204-8551 or book here. Call Central Maine Healthcare: 207-520-2917 or register here. St. Mary’s Community Health Center: Learn more. MaineGeneral: Call 1-866-968-8219 or register here. York Hospital: Call 207-752-8685 or register here. Main CDC Registration Website / Hotline The Main Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a website and hotline where main personnel can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Not all providers have opted to use the main CDC website. The main can also make a reservation by calling the community vaccination line (1-888-445-4111). Vaccine Retail Pharmacy Walmart Sam’s Club Walgreens Hannaford Shaw’s CVSMAINE / NATIONAL COVID-19 VACCINE DATA COVID-19 Symptoms According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should be aware of the following: Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or shortness of breath Fatigue Muscle or body pain Headache Loss of new taste or odor Sore throat Congestion or nasal discharge Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea This list includes all possible symptoms Not. The CDC will continue to update this list as it learns more about the virus. Do I need to be tested for COVID-19? Where in Maine can I be tested? The CDC recommends that you consider taking a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms of COVID-19: Close contact with persons with confirmed COVID-19 (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more). You have been asked or referred to a test by your healthcare provider, regional / external icon, or state health department. To find out where to take the COVID-19 test in the main, go to Get Tested COVID-19. COVID Emergency Care-19 Symptoms The CDC is telling you to look for coronavirus emergency warning signs. If anyone shows any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately. Dyspnea Persistent pain or chest compressions New confusion Waking up or waking up Difficulty Bluish lips or face This list is not all possible symptoms. Contact your healthcare provider for severe or other symptoms related to you. Call 911 or call your nearest emergency facility: Notify the operator that you have or may have COVID-19 and are seeking care. Maine COVID-19 Resource StrengthenME: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has created StrengthenME to assist Maines in dealing with pandemic stress and uncertainty. The program offers a hotline that is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. Anyone in need of assistance can call the 207-221-8198 hotline. Maine Helps: The Maine Helps website provides a way for Maine to directly assist nonprofits, health care, and businesses in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak. FrontLine WarmLine: Maine Department of Health and Human Services telephone line to assist Maine working at the forefront of coronavirus outbreaks. Telephone lines are staffed daily from 8 am to 8 pm by calling 207-221-8196 or 866-367-4440. The service will eventually include a text option, officials said. 211 Maine: The state’s 211 system can answer common questions about coronaviruses from callers. Mainers can also send a text to 898-211 to have their questions answered. NAMI Maine Resources: NAMI Maine offers several programs to help people with mental health concerns due to the COVID-19 crisis.

