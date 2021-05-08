The deaths of two people who received the Covid vaccine were reported to the New Zealand Drug Safety Center.No direct link established | 1 News





The deaths of two people vaccinated with Covid-19 have been formally reported to the New Zealand Drug Safety Center. The playlist will be loaded after this ad However, the medical staff involved do not believe it is related to the vaccine.Source: 1 News The Ministry of Health told 1NEWS that it was aware of the deaths of two suspected 80s who received the Pfizer / BioNTech jab, but no direct link between the vaccine and their deaths has been established. The ministry said the death was officially reported “with great care”, although the medical staff concerned believed the death was unrelated to the vaccine. Deaths have been reported to the Side Effect Monitoring Center. This means that Medsafe will “closely” monitor official reports. “Our heartfelt sympathy for their family and friends who are saddened by their loss,” the Ministry of Health told 1NEWS. It is unknown when the two were vaccinated and how long they died after receiving the injection. The Ministry of Health also said that in all cases, any signs of serious health concern would be promptly reported. Dr. Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine scholar at the University of Auckland, told 1 NEWS that reports of such events are expected during vaccine deployment, but there is no reason to worry. “At this point, there is nothing to suggest that there is something to worry about,” she said. She says the Pfizer vaccine has been given hundreds of millions of times around the world and “there is no suggestion that this vaccine will actually kill people.” “We intend to vaccinate as many people as possible in the population. You will see a lot of things happening by chance. This is to be expected.” What is a Side Effect Monitoring Center? The center, also known as CARM, works with New Zealand’s drug regulator Medsafe to monitor the safety of all drugs, including vaccines. The center is based in Dunedin and is a national center for information on side effects. Anyone can report an adverse event. The Ministry of Health told 1NEWS that it believes the vaccine is healthy. “We are confident that the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective,” he said. The ministry said Medsafe “closely monitors” all side effects reported after using the vaccine. What does the latest data show? The information on reporting side effects is about a month old. This is because staff need to follow up on some events to ensure that the information is accurate before it is published. The· Latest information The latest report, published last Wednesday, covers up to April 3rd. The latest update reported 7 serious side effects and 196 non-serious cases. Six of the severe cases were “well-managed” allergic reactions, and the other was chest discomfort and increased heart rate. After the first dose, only two reports of adverse reactions were recorded in the group over 80 years of age. Latest Ministry of Health data It indicates that more than 300,000 doses have been administered.

..





