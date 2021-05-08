Nova Scotia reports one new death, 163 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Nova Scotia reported one death and 163 new virus cases associated with COVID-19 on Saturday.

Death, a man in his 70s, is in the Central Health Zone. This is the 71st COVID-related death in the state.

The number of active cases has decreased significantly from 227 cases the day before.

On Friday, Premier Ian Rankin showed that there were more than 200 positive results that were not logged into the data entry system. It’s unclear if any of that backlog is included in today’s numbers.

Two of the new cases are care facility staff.

One is the staff of Melville Gardens, a home care facility in Halifax. Another case is the staff at Harbor View Haven, Lunenburg’s nursing home.

Most residents of the facility are fully vaccinated, but are isolated in the room while staff and residents are being tested.

The majority of new cases, 134, are in the central health zone.

There are 13 cases in the northern zone and 8 cases each in the eastern and western zones.

Nova Scotia currently has 1,538 active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Lab completed 6,911 tests on Friday.

In a news release, Rankin called on Nova Scotia to play their role in checking for viruses.

“Currently, the actions of all Nova Scotia are important. Everyone has a role to play. Let’s do it together. Let’s control this virus,” he said.

Demographic transition

As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits Nova Scotia, more young and healthy people are being admitted to the intensive care unit, according to Halifax doctors.

“Young patients in their early twenties have been infected with ICU with COVID and continue in their twenties to forties, fifties and sixties,” said Dr. Sarah McMullen, an intensive care unit at Halifax, on Saturday at the CBC News Network. Told to.

According to McMullen, hospitalization with COVID-19 was reserved for the elderly and those with underlying illness during the first wave. That is no longer the case.

“In fact, some of them are perfectly healthy at baseline. [it’s a] It’s a little demographic transition from what we saw in the first wave. “

Dr. Sarah McMullen is an intensivist in Halifax. She says more young and healthy people were hospitalized in the ICU during the third wave of the pandemic. (CBC)

As of Saturday, 49 were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 7 were in the intensive care unit.

McMullen said there were about eight people on the ICU ventilator Saturday morning, but expects ICU admission to peak in the next 7-10 days.

She warned that although the mortality rate in the ICU is low, it is “very likely to die and die” when the patient reaches the stage of needing a ventilator.

“It’s a horrifying and lonely time for patients and their families to experience this, no matter where they are in the hospital, especially in the intensive care unit,” she said.

There are more restrictions

On Friday, Rankin announced More restrictions and blockades To help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Schools have remained closed for at least the rest of May, and households now need to appoint one to make mandatory purchases. Otherwise, Nova Scotian citizens are encouraged to stay home during the third wave of the pandemic.

From 8 am on Monday, the state border is close to people entering from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, at least until the end of the month.Borders Not available to anyone moving to Nova Scotia..

The state also expanded Nova Scotia’s vaccine eligibility from 45 to 49 on Friday.

People of new ages can now book appointments Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines..

This age group AstraZeneca vaccine..

Nova Scotia’s vaccine rollout continues as of Friday with 356,978 doses, including a second dose of 37,630.

Halifax’s new rapid inspection site

A new rapid inspection site was opened in Halifax on Saturday.

Symptomatological people over the age of 16 can access the Canadian Arcade in Clayton Park from noon to 7 pm this weekend to be tested for COVID-19.

New Location Starting May 8 ** Community COVID-19 test event is being held at the Canadian Arcade at 26 Thomas Raddle Drive in Halifax. This test is available to people over the age of 16 who have no symptoms, no exposure, no recent trips, and no close contact. pic.twitter.com/Ho6oVLeLjJ & Mdash;@HealthNS

Rapid testing is open only to people who have never traveled, have never been to an exposed area, and are not in close contact with positive cases.

You can find a list of quick inspection sites across the state Here..

