Authorities urge people not to forge Covid-19 vaccine cards

But elsewhere, businesses, venues, and events are increasingly offering special access and treats to those who can show this proof, if not complete, that require proof of service. I will.

Many initiatives are underway to create tamper-proof printed matter or digital Vaccine passport Like used in New York .. Such passports include matching the data entered by the user with the state or other vaccination registries with the permission of the user. In other words, the user has pre-verified evidence to show the business.

But at this point, in many countries, the CDC card may be the only record that businesses can see on the fly.

And some employers necessary Immunization after the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee Said They can do so if they allow religious and medical exemptions.A few University In addition, vaccination is required to access the campus.

Why people tend to forge cards

Not everyone wants to be vaccinated. When combined with the desire to keep up with the growing documentary requirements of society as it opens up, the temptation to forge them begins to emerge.

Another poll According to the Kaiser Family Foundation in April, 13% of adult respondents said they would never get the Covid-19 vaccine, and another 6% said they would only get it when needed.

Legal implications can be serious

The FBI said in a warning that crimes related to the creation or use of fake vaccination record cards included fraudulent use of government seals.

This is because fake cards often use the CDC and Health and Human Services stickers found on real cards.that is Imprisonment for up to 5 years And fine.

In Northern California, bar owners arrested Suspected sale of fake Covid-19 vaccine card on Tuesday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, he was charged with felony charges such as forgery of government seals and theft of personal information from Pfizer, CVS and CDC.

Counterfeiters can lose their jobs or be thrown out of campus

However, in other situations, for example, unvaccinated workers voluntarily re-enter the workplace using fake documents instead of working from home, or unvaccinated workers are caught. I will. College student I found myself on campus using a fake-it’s no wonder that lying can jeopardize a person’s status as an employee or student.

And can endanger yourself and others

Dr. Michael Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology and immunology at Harvard School of Public Health, was reserved for unvaccinated people using fake vaccination cards. Access to a business, venue, or workplace poses at least some risk to both groups, he said. ..

— Risks to vaccinated people: In general, the risk to vaccinated people will be low in many places. There are some important notes.

First, some places that require vaccination may be relaxed at a social distance. Therefore, an infected vaccine card counterfeiter can infect the virus. The Covid-19 vaccine is very effective and it is unlikely that the vaccinated person will get sick, but the vaccine does. Not 100% effective For infection prevention.

Second, the risk of vaccinated older people may increase over time, as the immune system of older people generally tends to deteriorate in maintaining protective immunity, Mina said. He said.

No one yet knows how long Covid-19 immunity will last across age groups. However, Mina said the following scenarios could be dangerous. Unvaccinated people who use fake vaccination records to access or work in nursing homes. “Even if everyone else in the area is vaccinated, there may be vulnerable people with weakened immunity or poor vaccination,” Mina said. I got it.

— Risks for unvaccinated people: If all other participants are vaccinated, one unvaccinated counterfeiter is less likely to get sick.

But, again, vaccination does not guarantee that the person being vaccinated will not be able to carry a small amount of the virus. And we’re talking again about places where people may not be socially separated.

“We’ve seen a lot of treatises now … even those who have been vaccinated suggest that you can still propagate the virus in you.” A little, and that person Not enough to make sick Said Mina.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, you don’t want to be next to someone who has been vaccinated and positive,” Mina said.

For both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the appearance of multiple counterfeiters increases the risk.

“If too many people are doing it, there is no safe place anymore,” Mina said.

About vaccine passport

Over 20 Initiatives-Including them Led by technology companies, healthcare providers and other companies -We are working on a vaccine passport system, said Mary Beth Kurilo, senior director of health informatics at the American Immunization Registry System.

“I think many of these initiatives are just getting off to a good start and are still under development. When they come online, I think we’re all learning about them in real time,” she said.

One group, Immunization Qualification Initiative Includes IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, Mayo Clinic, and the Commons Project, a non-profit organization with vaccine passport apps that work with some airlines-including its approach to the US standard for digital health passes. Plays a role in development. For data privacy. Members of nonprofits are required not to collect or store user data.

The true CDC Covid-19 vaccination record card is still important-one consistent record of someone vaccinated, Kurilo said.

And since not everyone has a cell phone, other offline methods such as making sure that those cards, or printed pre-verified vaccination passports, are available are fair. She said it would be important in the future to secure.