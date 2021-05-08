Variant Accelerating Covid Explosion in India: Top WHO Scientists

Geneva (AFP)

World Health Organization Chief Scientist said on Saturday that the Covid-19 mutant prevailing in India could be more contagious, evading vaccine protection and contributing to the country’s outbreak. Said there is.

In an interview with AFP, Soumya Swaminathan warned that “the epidemiological features seen in India today indicate that it is a very rapidly spreading mutant.”

For the first time on Saturday, India recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 400,000 new infectious diseases in just 24 hours.

New Delhi is struggling to contain an outbreak that has overwhelmed its health system, and many experts suspect that official deaths and case numbers are significantly underestimated.

Swaminasan, an Indian pediatrician and clinical scientist, said the B.1.617 mutant of Covid-19, first detected in India last October, was clearly responsible for the catastrophe that occurred in her hometown. Stated.

“There were many accelerators supplied to this,” said the 62-year-old, stressing that “the virus that spreads more rapidly is one of them.”

WHO recently listed B.1.617 as the “mutant of interest,” which counts several sub-strains with slightly different mutations and characteristics.

-Are you resistant to antibodies? —

But so far, we haven’t been able to add it to the short list of “variant of concern”. This is a label that is more dangerous than the original version of the virus because it is highly contagious, deadly, or can pass vaccine protection.

Meanwhile, several national health authorities, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have said they see B.1.617 as a variant of concern, and Swaminasan said he hopes WHO will soon follow suit.

“B1.617 is likely to be a variant of concern because it has mutations that increase infection and may be resistant to antibodies produced by vaccination or spontaneous infection,” she said. Stated.

But she argues that this variant alone cannot be blamed for the dramatic surge in incidents and deaths seen in India, and the country relaxed its vigilance in “a huge social mix and large rally.” I lamented that it seemed to be.

Mass election rallies held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians have been partially condemned, for example, for the phenomenal increase in infectious diseases.

However, even if many people in India felt the crisis was over and withdrew their masks and other protective measures, the virus was still spreading.

-‘Vertical takeoff’-

“In a big country like India, low-level infections can occur, which has happened over the months,” said Swami Nasan.

“It was endemic and probably gradually increasing,” she said, “until the time of vertical takeoff was reached, those early signs were overlooked.”

“At that point, tens of thousands of people are involved and growing at a rate that is very difficult to stop, so it is very difficult to control.”

India is currently trying to expand vaccination to curb outbreaks, but Swaminasan warned that jabs alone are not enough to control the situation.

She pointed out that India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, is fully vaccinated in only about 2 percent of the population of more than 1.3 billion people.

“It will take months, if not years, to reach the 70-80 percent coverage point,” she said.

In that outlook, Swaminasan emphasized that “for the time being, we need to rely on trial-and-error public health and social measures” to reduce communication.

The surge in India is terrifying not only because of the terrifying number of people dying from illness there, but also because the explosive numbers of infections dramatically increase the likelihood of new and more dangerous variants emerging. is.

“The more the virus replicates, spreads, and spreads, the more likely it is that mutations will occur and adapt,” Swaminasan said.

“Mutants that accumulate many mutations may eventually become resistant to the current vaccines we have,” she warned.

“It will be a problem for the whole world.”

