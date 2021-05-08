NS reports 163 new COVID cases and one death as hospitalizations slowly increase





Halifax — Nova Scotia continues to record high cases of COVID-19, reporting 163 new infections today. Meanwhile, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador see new single-digit case numbers. Nova Scotia’s public health authorities also confirmed that a man in his 70s had died in the Halifax area, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the state to 71. Most of the new cases of Nova Scotia occur in the Halifax region, 134 occur in the central zone and the rest spread to other parts of the state. As of Saturday, Nova Scotia had 1,538 COVID-19 activities, 49 hospitalized, 7 of whom were in the intensive care unit. Meanwhile, New Brunswick has reported one death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 41. The person who died was in his 90s and lived in the Pavilion Beaulieu Care Home in Grand Falls, New Brunswick. There are also eight new cases in the state, two in Moncton, two in the St. John region, three in the Fredericton region, and three in the Bassert region. All cases are previously confirmed patient contacts. Currently, there are 141 active infections in the state, with 10 hospitalized, including 2 in the intensive care unit. Newfoundland and Labrador reports six new cases. This includes two men and one woman in their twenties and one man in their sixties in the eastern health community. The fifth new case identified was a man in the central health area under the age of 20, and the sixth was a man in the western health area in his 70s. There are currently 67 COVID-19 activity examples in Newfoundland. This report by Canadian Press was first published on May 8, 2021. Canadian press

