Health
Feeling younger than your age is good for your health research show
Feeling younger than the chronological age is said to improve your well-being and cognitive abilities and protect you from stress and health problems.
Age seems to be a fixed measure, but it can also be subjective. For example, you are 40 years old, but you feel like you are in your twenties. This is not a mental illness, and more importantly, it may be good news. According to a study by the American Psychological Association, people who feel younger than they really are are healthy. The authors of this study state that they generally feel good, have high cognitive abilities, have low inflammation, and have a low risk of hospitalization. It can even extend life. All of these benefits are related to one factor, stress.
Reduce the effects of stress
The authors of this study analyzed medical records and survey responses from more than 5,000 people over the age of 40. The survey asked about stress levels, health, daily activities, and perceived age. “In general, we know that health declines with age, but we also know that these age-related health trajectories are very different,” said Markus Wettstein, one of the co-authors of the study. I will. Analysis of the data showed that the health of more stressful people declines faster, the older they are. In contrast, the relationship between stress and poor health is weak among people who feel younger than their age.
Fighting age stereotypes
Researchers suggest that this psychological rejuvenation may reduce the negative effects of stress and improve health. They speculate that “a campaign against age discrimination and age stereotypes” can reduce the effects of stress on this group. Anti-stress interventions are also seen as an effective means of improving the health of the elderly. Stress, sometimes referred to as the “disease of the century,” has a major impact not only on quality of life, but also on physical and health. It increases the risk of overweight and obesityIs associated with stress on the heart and even increased risk Alzheimer’s disease..
References
Feeling young protects older people from stress and prevents their health from deteriorating
