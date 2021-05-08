Will Humboldt County achieve “herd immunity”? – Times Standard

When the vaccine deployment began late last year, the concept of “herd immunity” promised light at the end of the tunnel. More than a year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts fear that herd immunity is unlikely to be reached in the United States due to skepticism about evolving mutants and vaccines.

Local public health authorities are struggling to cope with the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the B.1.1.7 variant (also known as the UK variant) in Humboldt County, so local public health authorities are testing and immunizing We have doubled our efforts. Approximately 40% of Humboldt County’s population is fully vaccinated, but herd immunity and return to normal will remain in the distant future.

Dr. Ian Hoffman, Humboldt County Public Health Officer, has hesitated to comment on when the county will reach herd immunity and has instead focused on immunizing as many people as possible.

“It’s difficult to determine the specific number of COVID-19 and what leads to herd immunity,” Hoffman said at a press conference last week. “The more people who can get vaccinated, the more likely they are to get the disease, so we will continue to strive for the highest percentage of people who can get out of it.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, herd immunity occurs when a significant portion of the community (70-90% in COVID-19) is immune to the disease, making it less likely to spread from person to person. As a result, the entire community is protected, not just those who are immune.

There are two routes to herd immunity: infection and vaccine.

“Herd immunity can be reached when a sufficient number of people in the population recover from the disease and develop protective antibodies against future infections,” he said. report From Mayo Clinic. “But there are some major problems with relying on community infections to create herd immunity against the virus that causes COVID-19.”

It is possible to obtain COVID-19 again using a protective antibody.

“Unlike the natural infection method, vaccines produce immunity without causing illness or complications,” the report said. “Using the concept of herd immunity, the vaccine successfully controlled infectious diseases such as smallpox, polio, diphtheria and rubella.”

Experts are unaware of the duration of immunity after infection, and it is not clear if and when the United States will achieve herd immunity, the report said.

When asked if and when Humboldt County would reach herd immunity, Providence St. Joseph Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Igor Z. Abornick said “not soon.”

“Unless you vaccinate your children and more adults, they’re probably right,” Abornick told Times Standard. “Instead of a potentially useless debate about herd immunity, we need to vaccinate people.”

The vaccine is currently not available to people under the age of 16, but vaccine eligibility may be released in the coming weeks until the age of 12-15.

Avornick emphasized the need for people to “believe in science, not what they read in occasional online posts.”

“The two best vaccines in the world, Pfizer and Modana, are readily available. They just need to be vaccinated together for their actions,” he said. “The risk of illness far outweighs the risk of vaccines.”

Hoffman is optimistic that this could change public perceptions of vaccine safety as the Food and Drug Administration removes the emergency use authorization and seeks full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine. Said that.

“Full FDA approval means that vaccine manufacturers can sell it directly to all pharmacies and offices in the country, and they can sell it directly to consumers,” Hoffman said. “… we know that this is safe, effective, and encourages ourselves, family, colleagues, and communities to get it, so we do it. I feel strongly about it. I think it may give some people hesitant about an additional level of guarantee that (the vaccine) meets all the hurdles. “

The vaccination effort was difficult, but Hoffman said, “It’s very exciting to see people leaving the vaccine clinic with tears of joy.”

“I think that’s what it means to me. As a doctor, I’ll continue to do that until I can provide life-saving medicine to patients who want it and everyone in Humboldt County has the opportunity to get vaccinated. I will go, “he said.

In partnership with United Indian Health Services, Public Health will offer several mobile vaccine clinics for residents over the age of 18 at the following locations:

Bear River Rancheria at 266 Keisner Road in Loleta every other Tuesday from 10am to 1pm on May 11th.

Weitchpec at the Tribal Office on US Highway 96 every other Thursday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on May 20

Trinidad at the foot of Bat Street every other Monday from 1pm to 3pm on May 17th

Blu-ray Crancellia in RV Parking on 777 Casino Way every other Wednesday from 10am to 1pm on May 19th

Orick at 120025 US Highway 101 every other Monday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on May 10

Eligible community members should book to be vaccinated at several other local clinics via myturn.ca.gov or by calling the Joint Information Center at 707-441-5000. I can.

For more information on vaccination and testing sites, please visit: humboldtgov.org/2899/Testing-and-Vaccine-Info..

With numbers

Humboldt County

All numbers represent numbers tested in the county. Numbers as of May 7:

3,935: Total number of positive cases

39: Death

165: Total number of hospitalizations

3,757: Total number of recovered cases

88,945: Total number of completed tests

Source: Humboldt County Joint Information Center

California

The numbers represent California numbers affected by the virus reported by the state. Numbers as of May 7:

3,650,747: Positive in test

61,027: ​​Death

Source: California Public Health Service