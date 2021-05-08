COVID-19 model says 905,289 died of illness in the United States





The new estimates released this week use excess mortality data collected by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, stating: 905,285 People in the United States died of COVID-19 instead of the officially reported 574,043 deaths. This pandemic sacrifice in both death and chronic long-distance disability requires investing the resources needed to stop the virus. Infection prophylaxis should increase the recommendations for N-95 masks to emphasize the importance of aerosolization. It should also be recognized that the prerequisite for reopening a business, school, or public place is the need to increase the number of complete air exchanges with the air for safe ventilation. Disinfection.

New mortality estimates came when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) took a major step yesterday by articulating the three major modes. Virus spread.. “The main mode in which people are infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is by exposure to respiratory fluids that carry the infectious virus. Exposure occurs in three main ways. : (1) Inhalation of very fine respiratory droplets and aerosol particles, (2) Respiratory droplets and particle deposition on the exposed mucous membrane of the mouth, nose, or eye by direct droplets and spray, (3) Virus Touch the mucous membrane with dirty hands directly or indirectly by touching the surface with respiratory fluid containing Those viruses.. “ There are four takeaway messages: The reason outdoors are 20 times safer than indoors is that aerosols dissipate rapidly with outdoor air circulation. However, large droplets can spread within 6 feet. There is no safe place in a poorly ventilated building. 6ft rule Does not apply.. The N95 mask is of paramount importance to everyone, especially frontline workers. Spreading also happens through the eyes. Google should also be worn in particularly high-risk environments, as is commonly worn in other countries. Aerosolation of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is one of its major diffusion mechanisms. Infection Control Today® First taken up on this topic on April 3, 2020, the virus spread rapidly throughout the church choir. State of Washington.. More recently, on March 4, 2021, he re-emphasized the importance of aerosolizing SARS-CoV-2 in an indoor environment and how it is so important. Pandemic driver.. This position is supported by more and more scientists. The science behind it is sound. The minutes of the National Academy of Sciences reported that particles up to 100 micron could be aerosolized, even though they were small droplets. The virus contained in these small droplets survives with a half-life of 1.1 hours and can float in the air. “These aerosols and droplets are produced by breathing, conversation, and coughing. Conversations are associated with aerosols, and the droplets settle rapidly. cough.. “ For the above reasons, on March 4, 2021, the CDC advised that “CDC needs to clarify consistent, solid and harmonious advice in all resources, recommendations, and web pages.” did. If you wear a cotton mask and are 6 feet away from someone, you need to change your mindset of being safe. That’s not true. SARS-CoV-2 is floating in the air. And because it requires a third major mechanism of diffusion, it is necessary to pay attention to contaminated surfaces and wash hands. A small virus particle size of 0.1 micron can beat the N95 mask. However, once inside the mask, it is blocked and captured by electrostatic forces and Brownian motion, colliding and adhering. Mask fiber.. Therefore, it is best to wear an N95 mask. Multi-layer, well-fitting cotton or cloth masks also provide some protection. Cloth masks are considered to be the key to maintaining local health and keeping SARS-C0V-2 R0 (pronounced R naught) below 1. Slow down and stop the spread of the virus. However, cloth masks may not provide adequate protection for individuals in high-risk environments. I still eat in an indoor restaurant. As I said, “There is no safe place in a poorly ventilated building.” The CDC website can also reduce diffusion by “… physical distance, community use of suitable masks (barrier cover, procedure / surgical mask, etc.), proper ventilation, and avoidance of crowded indoor spaces. These methods reduce infection from both inhalation of the virus and deposition of the virus on exposed mucous membranes. Infection through dirty hands or surfaces provides proper hand hygiene and It can be prevented by purifying the environment. “

