Sleep Disorders Aggregate $ 94.9 Billion Medical Expenses Each Year-ScienceDaily





Sleep disorders are associated with a significant increase in healthcare utilization, modestly imposing an additional $ 94.9 billion annually on the US healthcare system, according to a new study by researchers at MassGeneral’s affiliated hospital, MassEye and Ear. doing. Brigham.

In their new analysis, Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, Researchers found that people with sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia, nearly doubled the number of medical visits and prescriptions compared to similar people who did not. .. Affected patients are also more likely to visit the emergency department and have more co-existing medical conditions. Expensive medical care for sleep disorder patients Researchers sought to determine the true diagnostic prevalence of sleep disorders and how these conditions would cost the medical system. They examined the difference in medical costs for similar patients with and without a diagnosis of sleep disorders, as determined by the ICD-10 diagnostic code. The survey included data from a national survey of more than 22,000 Americans called the 2018 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, managed by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Department of Medical Research and Quality. They found that 5.6% of respondents had at least one sleep disorder. That’s an estimated 13.6 million US adults. This can be significantly underestimated, as insomnia alone is believed to have a conservative impact on 10-20% of the population, according to the authors. These individuals accumulated about $ 7,000 more in overall annual health care costs and about 60 percent more in annual costs than people without sleep disorders. This corresponds to a conservative estimate of $ 94.9 billion in annual health care costs due to sleep disorders. As a result of the analysis, patients without sleep disorders had nearly 9 prescriptions and 22 prescriptions, whereas patients with sleep disorders attended more than 16 visits and nearly 40 prescriptions a year. It became clear. Although non-medical costs are not quantified in this study, the authors found that increasing doctor appointments reduced work, school, or other social obligations, not to mention symptom-related productivity loss. It means more vacations from, and is thought to only exacerbate costs. To society. Sleep disorders increase the risk of other conditions Sleep disorders can adversely affect health and quality of life in a variety of ways. Individuals with certain sleep disorders experience, for example, drowsiness, mental fog, and diminished daytime function associated with an increased risk of car accidents. Obstructive sleep apnea is one of the most common sleep disorders, and if left untreated, neurocognitive problems such as difficulty concentrating and mood disorders, and cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, hypertension, and arrhythmias. May increase the risk of. Getting a proper diagnosis of signs of sleep disorders can lead to effective treatment of sleep disorders. “Fortunately, studies have shown that treating certain sleep disorders effectively reduces the use and cost of health care. Therefore, sleep problems should not be ignored. Sleep disorders It is imperative to raise awareness and refer early to sleep professionals, “says Dr. Huyett. “Your sleep is important, and if you have problems with your sleep, ask for help with it.”

Story source: material Provided by Massachusetts Eye and Ear Clinic.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

