Frank A. Bures: Two mRNA vaccinations required | Lifestyle





The concept of herd immunity is broad and especially now being discussed. This is a concept, not an exact fact. The proportion of herds that have the immunity needed to prevent spread varies from organism to organism. The numbers 70% to 80% are current virus guesses. A practical approach is to take as much as you can create. Vaccine hesitation and the negative myths created by anti-vaxxers are another stumbling block. The Winona County update email on April 30, 2021 contained a great summary of these points. 1) The COVID-19 vaccine cannot alter DNA (!). 2) The COVID vaccine does not cause infertility. 3) COVID-19 cannot be obtained from the vaccine. 4) The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain a microchip for tracking or monitoring people (?! I don’t know what they were smoking). 5) Safety steps have not been skipped in the production of the COVID-19 vaccine. Research on mRNA actually began decades ago and has just matured with these vaccines. The last word is: Get vaccinated. It protects not only you, but also the people you live with and love. If you miss a shot, don’t sweat your calendar. Current estimates show that the second shot will have the same effect after 6 weeks, and in some cases even longer. For those who resist second shots etc., it’s their choice, but it puts you, me, and holdouts at risk. The reality doesn’t show that for those who claim that vaccines can have bad consequences in the long run. The negative effects of an actual infection, such as death, are far worse than any vaccine response. He says you should take a picture. Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist since 1978, has worked at Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays the clarinet with the Winona Municipal Band and several Dixieland groups. And he enjoys a good pun. Deliver local news to your inbox!

