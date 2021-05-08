Health
NB COVID-19 Summary: Fifth death in a week reported at Grand Falls Care Home
The New Brunswick Public Health Service reported the fifth death in a week in connection with the outbreak of COVID-19 in a special nursing home in Grand Falls.
A person in his 90s in the Edmundston region died “as a result of COVID-19,” according to a news release from the state on Saturday.
The person was the oldest resident of the Grand Falls Special Nursing Pavilion Beaulieu, which had an outbreak that included a confirmed case of the first subspecies found in South Africa.
Abigail McCarthy, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said in an email on Saturday that most residents of special care facilities have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
She said the first clinic was opened for residents on February 20th and the second clinic was opened on April 23rd.
Currently, there are 41 deaths from respiratory illness in the state.
Another death news was “difficult to learn,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief health officer.
“I’ve joined all of New Brunswick and embraced this person’s sad family and friends in my mind,” Russell said in a release.
There are eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 141.
The breakdown of new cases is as follows.
Moncton Region, Zone 1: Two cases:
One case is travel related and the other is the contact information for the previously confirmed case.
St. John Region, Zone 2: Two cases:
Both are travel related.
Fredericton Region, Zone 3: One case:
Bassert Area, Zone 6: 3 cases:
20-29 people.
50-59 people.
People over 90 years old.
Each case is the contact information for the previously confirmed case.
There are 10 people in the hospital, 3 of whom are out of state and 2 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Currently, there are 1,996 confirmed cases and 1,813 recovery in New Brunswick.
Yesterday, 1,459 people were tested, with a total of 303,596 tests since the onset of COVID-19.
Maggie House releases inhabitants with negative tests
Public health has announced that Saturday residents of the Maggie House on the University of New Brunswick campus will be able to leave the country late tonight if they test negative for COVID-19.
The rest of the cases will continue to be self-quarantined in apartment-style dwellings next week.
The first reported outbreak associated with the COVID-19 mutant in India was declared almost two weeks ago. Since then, residents staying in the building have been blocked.
There were at least 12 confirmed cases of the virus involved in the outbreak.
What to do if you have symptoms
If you are worried that you may have COVID-19 symptoms Take a self-assessment test online..
Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:
Fever of 38 ° C or higher.
A new or worsening chronic cough.
sore throat.
Runny nose.
headache.
New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
Dyspnea.
For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with any of these symptoms should do the following:
