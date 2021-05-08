Government builds new “opt-out” breast cancer screening system to reach 271,000 missing





The government will review the breast cancer screening system in the hope that it will reach 271,000 people who are eligible for the free mammogram but have not been scanned. The new system looks for people to scan and asks them to “opt out.” Current systems, on the other hand, wait for the target person to determine that they are eligible and “opt in” to the program. The next budget, due out on May 20, will cover the growing population of eligible people, with $ 55.6 million for upgrading the information technology systems used in breast cancer screening programs, and Covid-19. I missed my appointment because of my pandemic. Rob Chitin / Staff Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the government would invest $ 65 million in the breast screening program to reach 271,000 people who couldn’t attend the program. Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said 271,000 people were subject to scans that the program had not reached. read more:

“The current aging IT infrastructure puts the program at risk. It doesn’t have the flexibility to easily upgrade to meet the needs of the community, and it lacks vendor support,” says Verarll. “The new technology better equips the program by allowing 271,000 women who are eligible to access breast screening but are not currently screened to run targeted campaigns directly. .. “When a reservation is offered to a woman, she can choose to join or opt out.” The Breast Screening Program, which currently costs $ 60 million annually, offers free mammogram scans every two years to asymptomatic women aged 45-69. About 3,200 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and about 600 die of breast cancer. According to Verrall, the existing system relies on women who know they are eligible for breast screening, who register through a general practitioner, or who call the 0800 number. “Because of the higher number of Maori and Pacific women dying from breast cancer compared to non-Maori and non-Pacific women, the new system allows the BSA to place women in priority groups who may not yet be in the program. Can be identified. “ She said the new system would be up and running within two years.

