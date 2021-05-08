Mass. Reports 795 Newly Confirmed COVID Cases, 8 More Deaths – NECN





Massachusetts public health officials confirmed 795 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths on Saturday. According to this latest report, the total number of cases confirmed in the state has been 652,535 and the total number of deaths has been 17,324 since the pandemic began. According to the Massachusetts Public Health Service.. Another 352 deaths are believed to be probably associated with COVID-19. The 7-day average for Saturday’s positive test fell to 1.32%. That number has declined slightly daily since April 27, and generally has declined since the end of March. Overall, many of Massachusetts’ COVID indicators, such as the average number of cases of coronavirus, the average positive rate of coronavirus tests, and the average number of confirmed deaths reported daily, according to trends posted to the Public Health Service. It has been decreasing since the end of March. Interactive Coronavirus Dashboard.. Health officials’ predictions of active COVID-19 cases declined again, from 19,784 on Friday to 19,125 on Saturday. The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has also decreased to 441. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 128 are stated to be in the intensive care unit and 66 have been intubated. Both are down from Friday’s numbers. The 7-day average of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to decline, dropping to 495. This is the first time this number has fallen below 500 since November 6, 2020. Massachusetts received more than 6.65 million COVID vaccines as of Saturday, including approximately 3.8 million initial doses and more than 2.6 million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine was given more than 220,000 times. More than 2.8 million people in Bay are fully vaccinated.

