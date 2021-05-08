Health
Ohio reports 1,297 new coronavirus cases: Saturday update
Columbus, Ohio-Health Department, Ohio reported on Saturday afternoon that there were 1,297 new cases of coronavirus in the state.
This brings the total number of cases to 1,082,815. This includes COVID-19 cases that may have been identified.
The state recently did not report new deaths in the last 24 hours as it announced that new deaths would be unavailable daily.Status Dashboard Updated twice a week.
An additional 84 deaths were reported in Ohio on Friday.
Between 6 am Friday and 6 am Saturday, 55,643 people completed vaccinations.
The total number of vaccinated people now exceeds 4,115,021 million, which is 35.20 percent of Ohio’s population.
The state of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Case definition,“Includes those who have been diagnosed by genetic PCR or antigen testing, or those who have been diagnosed in clinical practice. It has symptoms associated with confirmed COVID-19 cases, among other criteria.
More than 157 million people worldwide have or have COVID-19, and more than 3.2 million have died from the deadly virus.
More than 32 million people in the United States are infected with or have COVID-19, and more than 581,000 have died of COVID-19.
Read more coronavirus coverage on cleveland.com:
Mayor Frank Jackson is looking at a $ 541 million plan to lift the entire Cleveland without slowing down
An additional 84 Ohio people died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 19,428: Friday update
The state sends 60,000 opioid overdose to 23 counties. This is why Kaiyahoga County has the highest number.
The Cleveland Housing Court warns lessees that the moratorium on eviction of peasants may end sooner than expected, following a judge’s ruling.
Significant job growth is expected as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic downturn
